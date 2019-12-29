Q: What’s the best way to find a good estate attorney?
A: Obviously everything is online these days. If you search your town and "estate planning attorney," my guess is that you you’ll get a number of names. Like most businesses, attorneys maintain websites that you can visit and get a feel for their practice. Look for areas of practice and where they concentrate.
If you aren’t computer savvy, call the local bar association. The local bar association should be able to give you a couple of names of local attorneys that concentrate in the area. It’s unlikely that they will give you one name and say there’s your guy. But they can certainly provide you with a list and let you pick.
Another option is to talk to your friends and family. I think that you’ll find that more than a few of your friends and family have planned their estates. A referral from someone that you know and trust is a pretty good indicator that they found someone that did a good job for them and that they probably liked them.
It’s also a compliment to the attorney. I know that I am more likely to take a new client if they were referred to me. That means that I did a good enough job for someone that they felt comfortable giving my name out. To me, that’s an ataboy.
Q: When I search for trusts on the internet there are lot of different types. How do I know which one will be best for me?
A: You’re right: there are countless types of trusts available and each one of them serves a different and unique situation. There are Irrevocable Life Insurance Trusts, Land Trusts, Qualified Terminable Interest Property Trusts, affectionately known as QTIPs, and three of my favorites, GRITS, GRATS and GRUTS.
Normally when people think of estate planning and trusts, they are thinking of the revocable living trust. That’s the typical vehicle that most people add to their estate plan.
However, since estate planning is personal and one size never fits all, it’s best to sit down with a professional. Rather than rely on the internet to tell you what you need, sit down with an attorney and discuss your situations. Let your attorney advise you. The attorney will likely give you options that never even crossed your worried mind.
Thanks for the questions.