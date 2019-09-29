Q: I had a real estate agent tell me that you can’t sign a deed using a power of attorney. Is this correct?
A: Probably not. A power of attorney is a versatile document that can be used in a variety of situations including real estate transactions.
Obviously, the power to conduct transactions involving real estate has to be included in the power of attorney or the Indiana code section that contains the authority has to be referenced. If the power of attorney is silent on issues of real estate and the power of attorney doesn’t reference the code, then no.
I think what the real estate agent was trying to say is that title companies don’t particularly like using powers of attorney to sign deeds. Remember that title insurance companies are insuring the transactions so they will likely face the consequences if something wasn’t right.
When I use a power of attorney in a real estate transaction, I attach it to an affidavit affirming under oath that it is valid and that the attorney-in-fact has the authority to execute the closing documents including the deed. I also include a recital in the deed affirming the authority to sign the deed. I then record the power of attorney first and then the deed second.
Remember that although the recorder’s office will record the deed and the auditor will reflect title has been transferred, someone looking at the transaction later may have issues with it. That issue could be a cloud on the title. Recording the power of attorney should reduce the chance that title will be clouded.
Q: While reviewing my trust binder, I noticed that the deed for the home includes a life estate. If I have a trust, why do I need a life estate?
A: I’m going to venture a guess here and say that your trust and the deed were executed quite awhile ago. I’m guessing that the deed isn’t too recent.
Years ago, people would retain a life estate interest when conveying real estate into their trusts. I used to do it too.
The reason that we did that was so that the grantors would qualify for real estate tax exemptions. If memory serves, years ago, some real estate tax exemptions weren’t available to trust property. I seem to recall that the language in some of the exemptions referred to individuals and some of them referred to persons. A trust is a person but not an individual. To get around the individual/person issue, the grantors retained a life estate interest.
Whatever the issue was, it was resolved some time ago, and retaining a life estate interest is a thing of the past. Now, there might be other reasons to retain the life estate interest, but that was one of the main reasons that we used them at the time.
Thanks for the questions.