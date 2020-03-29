Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: Can I use a TOD deed if I also have a will?
A: Absolutely. A will and a Transfer on Death deed (TOD Deed) often times go hand in hand.
When you execute a TOD deed, you add a beneficiary to your real estate. You don’t grant them an interest in the real estate during your lifetime, but at the time of the death of the grantor, the beneficiary owns the real estate as a matter of law. They have to jump through a couple of hoops to record the transfer but from a legal standpoint, the transfer occurs at the moment of death.
When utilizing a TOD deed, the will doesn’t influence or control the transfer. The transfer takes place even if the will says something completely different. It’s important to remember that you shouldn’t try to change a TOD deed utilizing a will. If you change your mind about the beneficiary you named in a TOD deed, you should record a correcting instrument. Don’t try to change a beneficiary designation in a TOD deed by naming a different recipient in the will. Not a good idea.
The TOD designation converts what would normally be a probate asset into a non-probate asset. Since the transfer is a non-probate transfer, you don’t have the delays that would normally accompany a probate asset situation.
So yes, TOD deeds and wills often times go hand in hand to accomplish your estate planning goals.
Q: If a home is in a trust and the owner dies, how do you decide who handles the sale?
A: I assume that when you say “the owner dies,” you mean the settlor of the trust. Just because the settlor (the person who established the trust) dies, doesn’t mean the trust dies or terminates. The trust survives the death of its settlor to accomplish its goals whatever they might be.
If the settlor of the trust dies and they were also the acting trustee, the named successor trustee will step into their shoes and handle the property according to the terms of the trust. The successor trustee(s) will be named in the body of the trust document.
If all of the successor trustees are also deceased or, in the extremely unlikely event, a successor trustee was not named in the trust document, then you’ve got a problem. If you don’t have a named or surviving successor trustee, the trust will likely need to be docketed with court and a successor trustee will need to be named by the judge.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.
