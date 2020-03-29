Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: If a home is in a trust and the owner dies, how do you decide who handles the sale?

A: I assume that when you say “the owner dies,” you mean the settlor of the trust. Just because the settlor (the person who established the trust) dies, doesn’t mean the trust dies or terminates. The trust survives the death of its settlor to accomplish its goals whatever they might be.

If the settlor of the trust dies and they were also the acting trustee, the named successor trustee will step into their shoes and handle the property according to the terms of the trust. The successor trustee(s) will be named in the body of the trust document.

If all of the successor trustees are also deceased or, in the extremely unlikely event, a successor trustee was not named in the trust document, then you’ve got a problem. If you don’t have a named or surviving successor trustee, the trust will likely need to be docketed with court and a successor trustee will need to be named by the judge.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0