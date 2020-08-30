Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: I become trustee of my parents' trust after they die. How do I prove that I am the trustee when the time comes?

A: Good question. After the trust has been executed and it’s time to take over as successor trustee, how do you go about doing that?

I think that you are going to find that most of the folks that are holding assets, like banks, are going to ask for a copy of the trust agreement to prove that they can deal with you. The problem with that is the trust agreement has a lot of information that the asset holder doesn’t need. For example, it’s really none of the bank’s business who is getting your stuff.

What I use instead of providing an entire copy of the trust agreement is an affidavit of trust. An affidavit of trust, sometimes called a certification of trust, is essentially an abbreviated version of the trust agreement. It’s essentially an affirmation given under oath that the trust is in full force and effect and that person claiming to be the trustee is in fact the trustee. I attach copies of the relevant pages of the trust agreement so that the asset holder can verify that the things contained in the affidavit are true. What I don’t include is testamentary provisions.