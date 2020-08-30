Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: I become trustee of my parents' trust after they die. How do I prove that I am the trustee when the time comes?
A: Good question. After the trust has been executed and it’s time to take over as successor trustee, how do you go about doing that?
I think that you are going to find that most of the folks that are holding assets, like banks, are going to ask for a copy of the trust agreement to prove that they can deal with you. The problem with that is the trust agreement has a lot of information that the asset holder doesn’t need. For example, it’s really none of the bank’s business who is getting your stuff.
What I use instead of providing an entire copy of the trust agreement is an affidavit of trust. An affidavit of trust, sometimes called a certification of trust, is essentially an abbreviated version of the trust agreement. It’s essentially an affirmation given under oath that the trust is in full force and effect and that person claiming to be the trustee is in fact the trustee. I attach copies of the relevant pages of the trust agreement so that the asset holder can verify that the things contained in the affidavit are true. What I don’t include is testamentary provisions.
In addition, when a successor trustee is taking over, I add oath and acceptance language to make it clear that they have accepted their designation.
Q: How many people can be named executor in a will?
A: It is possible to name more than one person to serve as personal representative at the same time. The individuals would serve as co-personal representatives. So, if you want to name both of your children as co-personal representative’s, feel free to do so.
However, although you can name multiple individuals, I wouldn’t suggest more than two or three co-personal representatives. The problem is with more than two or three co-personal representatives, it becomes difficult with so many people in the mix. Documents requiring signatures will have to include all of the co-personal representatives’ signatures. Obtaining so many signatures will likely slow things down especially if they aren’t all local. Also, multiple signatures on documents may require creative drafting for the attorney which could increase expenses.
I guess the simple answer is yes, you can name multiple co-personal representatives. Whether you should or shouldn’t is a little more complicated.
Thanks for the questions.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.
