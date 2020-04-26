Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: My husband and I had another child since we signed our wills. Do we need to sign new ones or is the new child added to the original?
A: Without looking at the existing will I can’t say for sure, but you are probably OK.
Estate plans are generally written to grow with a person. Changes in life are anticipated and are planned for. A growing family isn’t unexpected and therefore, the possibility of having additional children is usually included in the plan.
In addition, the presumption is that an afterborn child is included in the estate plan.
Now, that’s not to say that you shouldn’t sit down with the attorney and have it reviewed anyway. Remember that it’s always a good idea to pull out the plan and blow the dust off of it every couple of years, sooner if you experience a life changing event such as the birth of a new child.
So, the simple answer is that the will likely anticipates the birth of additional children but it’s still a good idea to sit down with the attorney and review it anyway.
Q: How are stepchildren treated in estate planning?
A: Generally speaking, children are defined as biological and legally adopted children. Unadopted stepchildren are not generally treated as children.
That doesn’t mean that stepchildren have to lose out. Let’s face it, families are blended these days so it’s not at all unusual to have stepchildren in the mix.
However, it’s a good idea to identify the stepchildren in the estate planning documents to create inheritance rights. If you simply leave your property to your children, stepchildren likely won’t be included in the distribution unless everyone agrees later on.
Early in my career, I worked on an estate where there were a couple of biological children and one stepchild. The parents married when the stepchild was about 4 or 5 years old and he was the one who stayed local and cared for his stepmother.
When she passed, the will said something to the effect of all property to the children, but didn’t define children and didn’t specifically include the stepchild. My guess is the mother never considered him as anything other than her son.
The family ultimately agreed that the mother meant to include the stepchild and they entered into a family agreement allowing the stepchild to be included.
It all worked out but it could have gone the other way. It’s best to specifically include stepchildren and step-grandchildren to avoid any confusion.
Thanks for the questions.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.
