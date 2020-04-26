Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

That doesn’t mean that stepchildren have to lose out. Let’s face it, families are blended these days so it’s not at all unusual to have stepchildren in the mix.

However, it’s a good idea to identify the stepchildren in the estate planning documents to create inheritance rights. If you simply leave your property to your children, stepchildren likely won’t be included in the distribution unless everyone agrees later on.

Early in my career, I worked on an estate where there were a couple of biological children and one stepchild. The parents married when the stepchild was about 4 or 5 years old and he was the one who stayed local and cared for his stepmother.

When she passed, the will said something to the effect of all property to the children, but didn’t define children and didn’t specifically include the stepchild. My guess is the mother never considered him as anything other than her son.

The family ultimately agreed that the mother meant to include the stepchild and they entered into a family agreement allowing the stepchild to be included.

It all worked out but it could have gone the other way. It’s best to specifically include stepchildren and step-grandchildren to avoid any confusion.

Thanks for the questions.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point.

