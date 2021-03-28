Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: I keep hearing that I should give power of attorney to my kids, but I’m not sure that I want to give up control yet. If I sign a power of attorney can I revoke it later if I change my mind?
A: As I wrote a couple of weeks ago, a power of attorney (POA) can be revoked at a later time. Since I just wrote about this, I won’t go through all of the things that have to happen to revoke a POA.
However, as a quick reminder, a revocation of a POA has to be in writing that identifies the POA that is being revoked and signed by the principal. The attorney-in-fact (AIF) also has to be notified.
In my opinion, the best way to revoke a POA is to execute a new one that revokes the prior one.
Now that’s how you revoke a POA if you change your mind later. However, it sounds like your real concern is that you don’t want to give up any power or authority now. If that is your main concern, you can sleep easy tonight.
The truth is that you don’t give up any authority to act on your own behalf after signing a POA. All a POA does is authorize someone to act on your behalf.
That doesn’t mean that you can’t continue to conduct business on your own. It just means that there is someone appointed that can do things on your behalf.
Q: What happens if a person who is named as an heir in a will dies? Are they automatically removed from the will or should a new will be created?
A: If a person named as a beneficiary in a will predeceases the creator, a couple of different things can happen. The first thing you obviously need to do is review the will.
Wills are generally written in such a way to address a predeceased beneficiary. For example, the will might state that if a beneficiary predeceases the creator, his or her bequest lapses or perhaps it could direct that the share goes to someone else.
You shoud also look for the term “per stirpes.” Per stirpes is a Latin term meaning “by branch” or “by root” or “by representation’ depending on who you ask.
How it basically works in wills is that it provides that the interest of a deceased beneficiary distributes to his or her lineal descendants.
For example, say your will divides your property equally between your two children, per stirpes. Now say that one of your children predecease you leaving two children (your grandchildren). The per stirpes inclusion means that one half of your estate will go to your surviving child and the other half will be shared by your deceased child’s children.
If the will is silent, there is also an anti-lapse statute that could apply.
As the will’s language can vary, I suggest that you consult with the attorney who drafted it to figure out exactly what will happen if a beneficiary pre-deceases you. If you aren’t sure, don’t guess.
Thanks for the questions.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.