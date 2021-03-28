Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: I keep hearing that I should give power of attorney to my kids, but I’m not sure that I want to give up control yet. If I sign a power of attorney can I revoke it later if I change my mind?

A: As I wrote a couple of weeks ago, a power of attorney (POA) can be revoked at a later time. Since I just wrote about this, I won’t go through all of the things that have to happen to revoke a POA.

However, as a quick reminder, a revocation of a POA has to be in writing that identifies the POA that is being revoked and signed by the principal. The attorney-in-fact (AIF) also has to be notified.

In my opinion, the best way to revoke a POA is to execute a new one that revokes the prior one.

Now that’s how you revoke a POA if you change your mind later. However, it sounds like your real concern is that you don’t want to give up any power or authority now. If that is your main concern, you can sleep easy tonight.

The truth is that you don’t give up any authority to act on your own behalf after signing a POA. All a POA does is authorize someone to act on your behalf.