Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: I have been trying to transfer stock and they have asked me to provide them with a tax waiver. I looked online but can’t find out where I’m supposed to get it.

A: Since they are looking for a tax waiver, I’m guessing that the stock transfer is the result of a death. With that in mind and assuming that the decedent was an Indiana resident and that they died on or after January 1, 2013, you are going to have to explain to them that you can’t provide them with a tax waiver.

In Indiana, tax waivers were known as Consents to Transfer and they are a relic of the old Indiana Inheritance Tax. Back in the day, personal property such as bank accounts and stocks couldn’t be transferred without a Consent to Transfer, except for when the surviving joint owner or beneficiary was a spouse. Consents were signed by the county assessor’s office and were essentially a way for the state to know that inheritance tax may be owed and, sometimes, to withhold a portion of the distribution for payment of inheritance tax.

The problem with you being asked to supply one is that the assessor’s office doesn’t generally sign them anymore. The need for the Consent went away when the Indiana Inheritance Tax was repealed effective January 1, 2013.

If the decedent in your case died on or after January 1, 2013, the Consent isn’t needed and the assessor’s office is unlikely to be willing to sign one for you. If, however, the decedent died prior to 2013 and you are just getting around to transferring the asset, the form is available online and someone at the assessor’s office should be able to help. Just keep in mind that it is possible that some inheritance tax and penalty could be due as a result if the decedent died prior to 2013.

Q: Is there a difference between transfer on death and payable on death?

A: Not really. Both a Transfer on Death (TOD) and a Payable on Death (POD) designation work the same. Both serve as a beneficiary designation on assets and the results are generally alike.

The only difference that I have ever been able to find is the type of asset that the designation applies too. For example, POD designations seem to apply to banking products such as checking and savings accounts and CDs. TOD designations usually apply to things like investment accounts and real estate (think TOD Deed).

Other than the term of art that the particular industry uses, I’m not sure that there is a difference between POD and TOD. From a practical standpoint, they are nearly identical and results are the same.

Thanks for the questions.