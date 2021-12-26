Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: I want to include a provision in my will that says if my children challenge it, they get nothing. I’ve been told that those kinds of provisions are not enforceable in Indiana. Can I include it and will it be enforceable?
A: The provision that you are referring to is known as an In Terrorem Clause. In Terrorem is Latin for “in fear.”
Whoever told you that those types of provisions are not enforceable in Indiana was right at one time but is wrong now. In 2018 (I think), Indiana changed its laws so that In Terrorem clauses could be enforceable. Up until that time, they weren’t enforceable.
There are a bunch of exceptions to the common restrictions contained in In Terrorem clauses including a broad one that protects a beneficiary that brings an action that a court determines was in good cause.
If you want to include an In Terrorem clause in your will, talk to your attorney and discuss the options and the restrictions. Those types of provisions can be useful under certain circumstances but they aren’t always the home run people think that they are.
Q: Can you add a payable on death provision to a car title? Will that keep the car out of probate?
A: Yes, you can add a transfer on death (TOD) provision to a vehicle title.
By adding a TOD beneficiary to the vehicle, the beneficiary can receive title to the vehicle without the need for probate. After the death of the owner, the beneficiary can take the title and a copy of the death certificate to the BMV and transfer title to themselves.
According to the BMV, the owner has to sign the TOD statement prior to their death. If the owner fails to sign the designation, the TOD provision is invalid.
I’ve never tried this before but there is some good information on the process in the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle’s website, which should help guide you through the process. If you have questions, visit your local BMV branch.
Thanks for the questions.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.