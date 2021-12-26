Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: I want to include a provision in my will that says if my children challenge it, they get nothing. I’ve been told that those kinds of provisions are not enforceable in Indiana. Can I include it and will it be enforceable?

A: The provision that you are referring to is known as an In Terrorem Clause. In Terrorem is Latin for “in fear.”

Whoever told you that those types of provisions are not enforceable in Indiana was right at one time but is wrong now. In 2018 (I think), Indiana changed its laws so that In Terrorem clauses could be enforceable. Up until that time, they weren’t enforceable.

There are a bunch of exceptions to the common restrictions contained in In Terrorem clauses including a broad one that protects a beneficiary that brings an action that a court determines was in good cause.

If you want to include an In Terrorem clause in your will, talk to your attorney and discuss the options and the restrictions. Those types of provisions can be useful under certain circumstances but they aren’t always the home run people think that they are.