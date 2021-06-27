Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: After executing our wills, we had another child. Is it OK to write in the name of the new child or do we need to execute a new will?
A: There are a couple of ways to add a later born child to the will, but handwriting the child’s name onto an existing will isn’t one of them. Don’t add the name to the existing will.
The most common way to make an addition to a will is to execute a new one. When you execute a will, you revoke any prior existing wills. By executing a new will, you can add the additional child and revoke the existing will in one step.
Another way to add the child is to amend the existing will. An amendment to a will is known as a codicil. The reason that using a codicil isn’t the most common way to change an existing will is because it costs almost as much to prepare a codicil as it is to create a new will.
Finally, are you sure that you need to change the existing will? Most wills are designed to grow with the testator/testatrix. I’d be pretty surprised if your will didn’t have a provision for after born children. With that in mind, call the attorney and ask her if the will needs to be changed. I suspect you will be told that no worries, you’re good.
Q: Why do some accounts require a payable on death beneficiary and other accounts require a transfer on death beneficiary. Is there even a difference?
A: I’m not sure why there is a difference but I suspect a lawyer was involved. It just sounds like the sort of thing that would make a lawyer giggle.
Both Payable on Death (POD) and Transfer on Death (TOD) language does essentially the same thing. The only difference that I’ve ever found is the type of asset that is being transferred.
If you are trying to designate a beneficiary on a bank account, I suspect that your beneficiary will be named POD.
If you are naming a beneficiary on broker accounts and securities, you will likely encounter TOD. TOD also is use when naming a beneficiary on real estate when using the appropriately named, Transfer on Death Deed.
Why there is an actual difference, I have no idea. It’s likely an industry thing. Bank accounts are POD and brokerage accounts are TOD because that’s the way it’s always been done.
Thanks for the questions.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.