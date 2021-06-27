Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: After executing our wills, we had another child. Is it OK to write in the name of the new child or do we need to execute a new will?

A: There are a couple of ways to add a later born child to the will, but handwriting the child’s name onto an existing will isn’t one of them. Don’t add the name to the existing will.

The most common way to make an addition to a will is to execute a new one. When you execute a will, you revoke any prior existing wills. By executing a new will, you can add the additional child and revoke the existing will in one step.

Another way to add the child is to amend the existing will. An amendment to a will is known as a codicil. The reason that using a codicil isn’t the most common way to change an existing will is because it costs almost as much to prepare a codicil as it is to create a new will.

Finally, are you sure that you need to change the existing will? Most wills are designed to grow with the testator/testatrix. I’d be pretty surprised if your will didn’t have a provision for after born children. With that in mind, call the attorney and ask her if the will needs to be changed. I suspect you will be told that no worries, you’re good.