Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: Can I add a provision that if anyone challenges my will, they give up their inheritance? My son told me that those provisions are illegal in Indiana. Why can't I have one if I want it?
A: Actually, you can.
No contest provisions are known as In Terrorem clauses. In Terrorem is Latin for "in fear." I suppose the idea is you should be "in fear" of losing your inheritance if you challenge the validity of the will.
Your son was partly right. For most of my career, Indiana would not enforce In Terrorem clauses. That all changed in 2018 when Indiana amended the code section that specifically prohibited the enforcement of such clauses.
If you want to add an In Terrorem clause to your will, contact your attorney. It's now an option in Indiana.
Q: My husband and I are going to prepare wills. How do we determine who owns the personal property? Both of us want to leave our antiques to different people.
A: Personal property ownership can be complicated when it comes to married individuals. The presumption is that all personal property acquired during the marriage is jointly owned between the spouses. That means that all of the property that you acquired during the marriage would belong to the surviving spouse regardless as to what the will says.
This isn't to say bequeathing marital property can't be done. If the spouse allows the other one to bequeath marital personal property then it's probably fine. The person to object is the surviving spouse and if they don't care, then no harm, no foul.
Finally, although you didn't ask about it, your question raises another issue. That issue is a potential conflict of interest.
Most couples go to one attorney to prepare their estate plans. Using one attorney is efficient and cost effective. Most attorneys are happy to represent couples as long as their interests are the same. However, when the couple's interests are no longer inline, there is a potential conflict for the attorney. That is potentially your situation.
If the two of you can't agree as to what should happen to the personal property, each of you may need to hire your own attorney to represent you interests. Disagreements among couple clients is a serious issue for an attorney and one that most attorneys will avoid.
Thanks for the questions.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.
