Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: Can I add a provision that if anyone challenges my will, they give up their inheritance? My son told me that those provisions are illegal in Indiana. Why can't I have one if I want it?

A: Actually, you can.

No contest provisions are known as In Terrorem clauses. In Terrorem is Latin for "in fear." I suppose the idea is you should be "in fear" of losing your inheritance if you challenge the validity of the will.

Your son was partly right. For most of my career, Indiana would not enforce In Terrorem clauses. That all changed in 2018 when Indiana amended the code section that specifically prohibited the enforcement of such clauses.

If you want to add an In Terrorem clause to your will, contact your attorney. It's now an option in Indiana.

Q: My husband and I are going to prepare wills. How do we determine who owns the personal property? Both of us want to leave our antiques to different people.