Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

If there is an estate and a personal representative appointed, that person has the authority to transfer title. If there is not a personal representative appointed, then most likely title will be transferred utilizing the BMV’s small estate affidavit form and the person signing the affidavit would have the authority to transfer title. If there is a surviving joint owner, that person would be the person to transfer title.

Once you have determined who has the authority to transfer title, the next step is to fill out the information on the title and sign it. It’s the signing that always makes me a little uncomfortable.

According to the BMV (and this is the method that I’ve used countless times), the authorized person would sign the decedent’s name followed by the word deceased. Then they would sign their own name and add the capacity in which they are signing the title, such as personal representative.

The reason that signing the title always makes me uncomfortable is because it just seems wrong to sign the decedent’s name. Car titles are the only asset that I can think of where you sign the decedent’s name to transfer title. Other assets are generally transferred by signing your name and the capacity that you are signing under. Don’t get me wrong; I’m sure it’s ok but it just seems wrong to me that you have to sign the decedent’s name.