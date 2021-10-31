Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: If I appoint two people as executor, how does that work? Do they have to do everything together or can each of them act on their own? For example, do both of them have to sign checks?
A: Usually co-personal representatives can act independently. There are however some actions that require the co-personal representatives to act together.
The Indiana code provides that co-personal representatives cannot act independently of the other in matters relating to bringing a law suit, hiring an attorney, carrying on a business of the decedent, voting corporate stock and any power that the will specifically requires that the co-personal representatives exercise together.
If you are considering naming more than one personal representative and you want them to be able to act independently of the other, you are probably OK for most of the common powers that a personal representatives exercise. If on the other hand you want to make sure co-personal representatives work together in all things, talk to your attorney. Your attorney should be able to draft some simple language to make sure that happens.
Q: After someone dies, how do you transfer title to their car?
A: Obviously it will greatly depend on the circumstances.
If there is an estate and a personal representative appointed, that person has the authority to transfer title. If there is not a personal representative appointed, then most likely title will be transferred utilizing the BMV’s small estate affidavit form and the person signing the affidavit would have the authority to transfer title. If there is a surviving joint owner, that person would be the person to transfer title.
Once you have determined who has the authority to transfer title, the next step is to fill out the information on the title and sign it. It’s the signing that always makes me a little uncomfortable.
According to the BMV (and this is the method that I’ve used countless times), the authorized person would sign the decedent’s name followed by the word deceased. Then they would sign their own name and add the capacity in which they are signing the title, such as personal representative.
The reason that signing the title always makes me uncomfortable is because it just seems wrong to sign the decedent’s name. Car titles are the only asset that I can think of where you sign the decedent’s name to transfer title. Other assets are generally transferred by signing your name and the capacity that you are signing under. Don’t get me wrong; I’m sure it’s ok but it just seems wrong to me that you have to sign the decedent’s name.
Before signing a car title, I would talk to the folks at the BMV. They are very nice and will help you complete the title correctly.
