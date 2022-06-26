Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: If a will is handwritten and signed by the testator, does it still have to be witnessed to be valid?

A: Yes; it still needs to be witnessed properly.

A will that is handwritten and signed by its maker is known as a holographic will. Indiana recognizes holographic wills but they still require it to be executed correctly to be valid. That means that the will has to be signed by the maker in the presence of two attesting witnesses.

The only exception to the in-writing and witness requirement that I can think of is a nuncupative will. A nuncupative will is a verbal will that a person in imminent peril of death can make but even that has to be witnessed by two disinterested witnesses and reduced to writing by one of them within 30 days of the declaration.

Feel free to hand write your will, but make sure that you sign it properly in the presence of two disinterested witnesses.

Q: If I want to disinherit a person, should I leave them a dollar to acknowledge them and to make sure they don’t get anything more than the dollar?

A: You can, but it’s not necessary.

Remember that you can leave your property to anyone that you want. If you leave a person out, they don’t get a share except possibly for a spouse who has the option of “taking against the will.” Other than that, no one has a right to your property.

I suppose someone excluded from the estate plan could challenge the will but they would need cause. Cause could include undue influence or perhaps mistake. However, will challenges are pretty rare and successful will challenges are really really rare.

When someone asks about disinheriting someone that would normally be included in a plan, I usually recommend that we include a provision acknowledging that they are being intentionally left out. I don’t suggest leaving them a dollar or even giving a specific reason for their exclusion. Rather, I suggest including language to the effect of, “I acknowledge that I have made no provision for my son, John Doe, and that I have done so knowingly, intentionally and for reasons known only to me."

I know that sometimes people want to give specific reasons for the exclusion, but resist that urge. Don’t give the excluded person a specific reason for their exclusion that they might be able to prove wasn’t correct or that you were mistaken about.

Thanks for the questions.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

