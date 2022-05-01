Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: What is the difference between a power of attorney and a springing power of attorney?

A: A Power of Attorney (POA) authorizes someone to act on your behalf. There are different types of POAs, including a springing POA.

A springing POA is a type of POA that becomes effective upon execution but delays the Attorney-in-Fact (AIF) from exercising his or her authority until some event occurs. That event is usually the incapacity of the principal. In other words, a springing POA authorizes someone to act on your behalf but only after you become incapacitated.

A springing POA is different from a current POA which allows the AIF to exercise his or her authority granted in the POA immediately.

Both current and springing POAs are commonly utilized, and which type is most appropriate will depend on the circumstances. It has been my experience that a springing POA is most likely used when the principal is younger and in good health. Since a person in those circumstances are less likely to require the assistance of an AIF anytime soon, a springing POA would likely be appropriate.

Q: Can my Indiana trust own real estate that isn’t in Indiana?

A: Probably, but you need to speak with an attorney that is licensed in the state where the real estate is located to be sure.

Remember that Indiana’s laws that apply to real estate and trusts generally stop at the state’s borders. Since laws related to real estate and trusts are state specific, you really need to get an opinion from someone familiar with the other state’s laws.

I’m not suggesting that it will be a problem, but it’s best to be sure. The state may require, or strongly recommend, some language in the document to address its specific laws. Also, since the real estate is located in another state, the deed conveying the real estate into the trust needs to be prepared by an attorney licensed in that state.

Finally, remember that if you own out-of-state real estate, it’s really important to plan for it whether it’s a trust or other device. If you die owning real estate in another state, your family may be faced with an ancillary estate. An ancillary estate is a proceeding in a state other than the decedent’s home state that is utilized to administer property located there. Ancillary estates can be in addition to a local estate administration which can add a lot expense. It’s obviously a good idea to avoid an ancillary estate, if possible, if for no other reason than to save your loved one’s money.

Thanks for the questions.

