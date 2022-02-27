Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: If a person sets up a trust, who owns the personal property? Does the trust automatically own it or does the person setting up the trust own it?

A: It depends, but usually if you set up a trust, the personal property is assigned to it. I use a personal property assignment to transfer ownership of the personal property to the trust. Some attorneys utilize a bill of sale to document the assignment.

If you didn’t sign some sort of a document conveying your interest in the personal property to the trust, I would assume that you, as the settlor, still owns the property personally.

This is probably not a good thing. If the trust doesn’t own the personal property, it may not be distributed according the trust’s testamentary plan. In other words, it may not get out to the people that you want it to.

Also, remember that if the personal property has a title documenting ownership, such as a car, a personal property assignment may not be enough. If you want the car in the trust, transfer the title at the BMV. Don’t rely on an assignment for titled assets.

Q: I had my estate plan drafted several years ago. I’m not sure if my attorney is still practicing, but even if he is, I would like to hire a different attorney to review and update the plan. Is this going to be a problem?

A: No; engaging a different attorney to review or update an estate plan is not normally a problem. It happens a lot.

As long as the previous attorney isn’t still working on the plan, his or her representation is probably ended and a new attorney can take a whack at the plan without notifying the previous or attorney. You should also not need to notify the previous attorney since the scope of their representation has been completed.

Now, there may be good reasons to stick with the same attorney. For one, he or she is already familiar with your situation and the family dynamic. The existing attorney may also be able to more easily amend the trust since it is their form already. I’m not suggesting that you should go back to the first attorney but you should at least consider it.

However, if you go with a new attorney, like people do all of the time, I have no doubt that you will be in good hands.

Thanks for the questions.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

