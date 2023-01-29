Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: Can I still make a $15,000 gift to each of my children without them having to pay any tax?

A: I think what you are referring to is the annual gift tax amount. Assuming that is correct, in 2023, a person can give any other person up to $17,000 without having to report the gift. That’s an increase over last year when the reportable amount was actually $16,000.

Now keep in mind that the $17,000 isn’t a limit on gifts. What it is is a triggering amount. If you give $17,000 to any one individual in 2023, there is no reporting. However, if you give more than $17,000 to any one individual, you have to file a gift tax return and report the gift to the IRS. It’s unlikely there will be any tax due as a result of the gift, but it should be reported.

Also keep in mind that the $17,000 is a hard number. Remember that there isn’t a Christmas gift exception. If you give Bobby $17,000 as part of a gifting plan and also give him an iPad on Christmas morning, you likely stepped over the triggering amount and it should be reported. Realistically, is the IRS going to know? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not reportable.

Q: If a husband and wife each execute wills, how does anyone know which one of them owns the personal property? For example, what if both of them try to give away a family heirloom to different people?

A: Personal property can be tricky.

The presumption is that if the property was acquired during the marriage, it’s jointly owned property that the surviving spouse owns upon the death of the other spouse. I suppose that the property that the spouse brought into the marriage would be considered their individual property that they could distribute under their will without having to deal with the whole jointly owned property issue. However, from a practical stand point, how do you prove the flatware belonged to mom before she met dad?

Although complicated, it really doesn’t become an issue that often, at least that I’ve seen. Usually everyone is on board with a bequest. Not always, but usually. At the risk of sounding sexist, I still see the daughters receiving the jewelry and the sons receiving the tools.

On the other hand, when I see fighting in estates, which isn’t very often, it’s almost never the gold bars and diamonds. The fighting usually centers around dad’s desk or grandma's rocking chair. The gold bars can be valued pretty easily, but how do you value dad’s desk? Sure, an antiques dealer can give you a retail value, but how do you establish a sentimental value? My experience is that it usually falls somewhere between one and a billion dollars.

The best way to approach the personal property issue is for the spouses to talk and come up with a game plan. Honestly, it’s usually not an issue.

Thanks for the questions.