Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: Have they increased the small estate amount? Our bank told us that they had but we haven’t read anything on it yet.

A: Yes; on July 1, 2022, the value of probate assets transferable under a small estate affidavit has increased to $100,000 from the previous amount of $50,000. What that means is that a person can leave up to $100,000 of probate assets, less some amounts for things related to final expenses, that can be transferred after death using a small estate affidavit.

Now keep in mind that this applies to probate assets. As you know, probate assets are essentially assets that the decedent held in his or her sole name and which did not have a beneficiary designation. Jointly held assets and assets with beneficiary designations would not be included in the $100,000 transferable amount. Those sorts of assets are non-probate assets and are excluded in the calculation.

A small estate affidavit, also known as an affidavit for the transfer of personal property, combined with TOD and POD designations can be used to transfer a decedent’s estate without the need for probate or creating a trust. It’s not a perfect solution but it can be useful in a lot of cases.

Although small estate affidavit forms can be found online, it’s probably better to leave the drafting of the affidavit to an attorney. Small estate affidavits are signed under oath and the person signing them assumes a lot of responsibilities and duties that they really should understand. It’s a good idea to involve an attorney to avoid being on anyone’s business end.

Q: When trying to transfer some assets for our deceased mom, we were sent an affidavit of domicile. It seems pretty straightforward but I’m not sure why they need it to do the transfer.

A: An affidavit of domicile is an affidavit signed under oath in which the affiant affirms where the decedent resided at the time of their death. In your case, by signing the affidavit of domicile, you are swearing that your mother resided in Indiana.

The reason that residency is important is that it lets the party receiving the affidavit know which state’s laws apply to the transfer. Remember that estate planning and settlement laws are established by states and each one has its own rules and laws. It’s therefore important for asset holders to know what rules apply.

An affidavit of domicile is fairly common and you shouldn’t be worried about signing it. Just be truthful and you shouldn’t have any issues.

Thanks for the questions.