Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: I paid off my mortgage but can’t find the release that the bank sent me. How do I get a copy of the release and the deed to my home?

A: A release of mortgage should have been recorded in the county recorder’s office. That’s where you should start. Fortunately, a lot of counties, such as Lake and Porter, have a lot of their records online so you can search and print a copy at home.

If you can’t find what you are looking for, go to the recorder’s office. The staff there is extremely knowledgeful and helpful. They’ll find you a copy.

Thanks for the questions.

Finally, I want to acknowledge the passing of one of the regions longtime attorneys, Ted Fitzgerald. I clerked for Ted in law school and worked for him briefly after I graduated.

Ted was a good attorney and a good man. He was always available if you encountered something weird or needed advice. He was generous with his time and experience.

My fondest memory of Ted was running into him in the courthouse a year or so after being admitted to the bar and being greeted with “hello counselor.” He was the first person to ever call me that and it truly made my heart glow. I will miss you, Ted.

My thoughts are with the Fitzgerald family.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0