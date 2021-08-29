Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: Is it true that funeral instructions aren’t included in the will anymore? Why did they change that? How do you leave binding funeral instructions if they aren’t in the will?
A: I won’t go so far as to say funeral arrangements are never included in a last will and testament, but I think the practice has fallen out of favor. Let’s face it, when a loved one dies, the first thought is rarely, "where’s the will?" By the time the family starts thinking about the will, mom or dad is already cremated or buried.
Those folks that want to leave instructions currently use a couple of different methods. One is to leave a funeral planning designation (FPD). Under an FPD, the declarant can leave instructions relating to final arrangements and designate someone to carry them out. FPDs can be specific or general in nature depending on the declarant’s needs.
Another option is to utilize a power of attorney (POA). As most of you know, the authority granted to an Attorney-in-Fact (AIF) under a POA terminates at the death of the principal. The one power that can survive the death of the principal is the authority to dispose of remains. In other words, the AIF may have the authority to make final arrangements.
Finally, the Indiana Code provides an order of preference for family members to make final arrangements. The code provision won’t avoid every conflict, but it does offer guidance as to who’s in charge should a dispute erupt.
Q: I paid off my mortgage but can’t find the release that the bank sent me. How do I get a copy of the release and the deed to my home?
A: A release of mortgage should have been recorded in the county recorder’s office. That’s where you should start. Fortunately, a lot of counties, such as Lake and Porter, have a lot of their records online so you can search and print a copy at home.
If you can’t find what you are looking for, go to the recorder’s office. The staff there is extremely knowledgeful and helpful. They’ll find you a copy.
Thanks for the questions.
Finally, I want to acknowledge the passing of one of the regions longtime attorneys, Ted Fitzgerald. I clerked for Ted in law school and worked for him briefly after I graduated.
Ted was a good attorney and a good man. He was always available if you encountered something weird or needed advice. He was generous with his time and experience.
My fondest memory of Ted was running into him in the courthouse a year or so after being admitted to the bar and being greeted with “hello counselor.” He was the first person to ever call me that and it truly made my heart glow. I will miss you, Ted.
My thoughts are with the Fitzgerald family.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.