Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: If I name both of my daughters trustees of my trust after my death, do they have to work together or can they each handle part of it?

A: The Indiana code provides that when there are two trustees, they must exercise their powers jointly unless the trust provides otherwise.

With that in mind, it’s up to you. If you want them to work independently, you can authorize it. If you want them to work together, you can rely on the Indiana code or you can require it.

There might be good reasons for allowing the co-trustees to work independently. For example, if the trustees don’t live near each other, it might make sense to give them some independence. It will almost certainly slow things down if both trustees have to sign checks and they can’t easily get together.

On the other hand, there might be good reasons to require them to work together. If, for example, there is a blended family and one trustee is a child and one a step child, it might make sense to require them to work together so that each side of the family is involved.

I suggest that you discuss your circumstances with your attorney and then make a decision.

Q: Why are some assets still subject to tax even though there isn’t an Indiana inheritance tax anymore?

A: The Indiana inheritance tax was repealed effective Jan. 1, 2013. Estates for individuals that died after that date are not subject to the inheritance tax.

However, remember that the federal estate tax is still in effect. The excludable amount for 2022 is $12.06 million for individuals, and married couples can pass along up to $24.12 million without owing any estate tax. Fortunately, since the excludable amount is so high, most estates also avoid the estate tax.

Now, you may be asking, since Indiana estates aren’t subject to an inheritance tax and most likely won’t have to pay any estate tax, why are some assets still subject to tax? The answer is most likely income tax.

Although an inheritance is generally not treated as income, some assets that contain untaxed income will probably be subject to income tax at some point. When money is distributed from a traditional IRA, the distributions will almost certainly be subject to income tax. Same thing goes for other assets such as savings bonds that have accrued a lot of tax deferred income.

Assets with tax deferred income may avoid inheritance and estate tax, but don’t be surprised that Uncle Sam is going to have his hand out when that income is distributed.

Thanks for the questions.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0