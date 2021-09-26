Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: We recently transferred our home into our trust. Do we need to refile for our real estate tax exemptions or do they transfer with the deed?
A: Generally speaking, you shouldn’t need to reapply for your real estate tax exemptions after conveying your property into your own revocable trust. However, I would still verify that with the county auditor’s office.
Usually, when you create a trust, your name appears in the title of the trust. For example, John Doe may create the John Doe Revocable Trust. When John Doe conveys his home from himself to a trust bearing his own name, the auditor will normally pick up on that and won’t remove the exemptions.
However, that isn’t always the case, if it isn’t apparently clear that the property is going from the Settlor to the Settlor’s trust. For example, if John Doe transfers his home to his trust, but his trust’s name is the 1313 Revocable Trust, it isn’t at all clear that the beneficiary of the trust is John Doe. In those cases, it’s likely the auditor will remove the exemptions.
In either case, I think that it is a good idea to check with the auditor’s office to verify that the exemptions are still there. Also, don’t wait until the end of the year to check. The auditor’s office is really jumping at the end of the year, so unless you have time to waste, take care of the exemptions sooner rather than later. Finally, check online as you may be able to apply for your exemptions using your computer.
Q: Can a spouse transfer their interest in a home without telling the other spouse? What can the other spouse do about it?
A: When you say their interest in the home, I assume that you mean that the home is owned as husband and wife, or husband and husband or wife and wife. Property owned jointly by a married couple is known as entireties property. A married couple that owns a home together are known as tenants by entirety.
Entireties property offers a lot of benefits to married couples that joint tenants don’t receive. One of those is the inability of one spouse to transfer their interest without the other’s consent. In other words, a spouse can’t convey his or her interest in the entirety’s property without the other spouse’s consent. If the spouse tries, the transfer is invalid.
Thanks for the questions.
