Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: We recently transferred our home into our trust. Do we need to refile for our real estate tax exemptions or do they transfer with the deed?

A: Generally speaking, you shouldn’t need to reapply for your real estate tax exemptions after conveying your property into your own revocable trust. However, I would still verify that with the county auditor’s office.

Usually, when you create a trust, your name appears in the title of the trust. For example, John Doe may create the John Doe Revocable Trust. When John Doe conveys his home from himself to a trust bearing his own name, the auditor will normally pick up on that and won’t remove the exemptions.

However, that isn’t always the case, if it isn’t apparently clear that the property is going from the Settlor to the Settlor’s trust. For example, if John Doe transfers his home to his trust, but his trust’s name is the 1313 Revocable Trust, it isn’t at all clear that the beneficiary of the trust is John Doe. In those cases, it’s likely the auditor will remove the exemptions.