Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: If you don’t have a will, can the state take everything?

A: No. Whether the state claims your property is not dependent on if you have a will or not. Rather, it is dependent if you have any heirs or not.

When the state claims a decedent’s property, it is known as escheating or escheatment. It goes back to common law and refers to property being returned to the state or the king, in olden times.

In order for a decedent’s property to escheat, there has to literally be no identifiable blood relatives. Now I’m not saying that it never happens, because it can and does. However, in 29 years of practicing law, I’ve never seen it. There is almost always someone out there that is a distant blood heir.

If you have a will, you can avoid the issue all together by designating beneficiaries and contingent beneficiaries. That way, if something really tragic happens, you can name other folks to receive the property.

On the other hand, if you die without a will, the state essentially supplies you with a list of heirs at law that will receive your property. The “intestacy laws” are pretty thorough and can spread out the family tree pretty far so escheating is rarely a concern even then.

Although escheating is rarely a problem, I still suggest that you create an estate plan. A little planning can go a long way.

Q: I recently transferred shares of stock after my father’s death and I had to provide a medallion guarantee on the paperwork. I was able to get one at my bank but why wasn’t a notary enough?

A: A medallion guarantee and a notary are very different critters. They both kind of do the same thing but the medallion guarantee offers a lot more protections and guarantees to the recipient than a notary endorsement.

A notary endorsement essentially says that the person signing the document is in fact that person. In other words, if I sign a document, a notary endorsement affirms that they identified me and that I am the person that signed. There’s obviously more to a notary endorsement but basically, it is affirming the person identity.

A medallion guarantee also affirms that the person is that person but it also guarantee’s that that person is the right person to sign the document and has the authority to do so.

For example, if John Doe signs a document as the surviving joint owner on some stock, the medallion guarantee affirms that John Doe is John Doe and that he is the surviving joint owner and has the authority to sign the transfer documents.

There is a lot more liability involved in a medallion guarantee which is why they are more difficult to obtain. Medallion guarantees also come in different levels depending on the value of the security being transferred.

Thanks for the questions.