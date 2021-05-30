Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: I am listed as successor trustee of my parent’s trust after they pass away. Both of them are alive but can’t get around too well anymore and have asked me to take over. The bank is telling me that I’m not the trustee until they die and won’t grant me access to the account. How do I prove to them that I can help now?

A: There are a couple of ways to take over depending on what the trust says. It sounds like you are listed as the death trustee. However, the trust may also name you the disability trustee, which allows you to take over in the event the trustees are unable to continue to serve because of a disability. If this the case, the easiest way to become the current and acting trustee is for your parents to execute a resignation. Assuming the trust names you successor trustee in the event of resignation, you can step right into their shoes.

Another option is for them to amend the trust to name you as trustee. By amending the trust, your parents can make any additional changes that may need to be made. The amendment will clearly state that you are the current trustee.