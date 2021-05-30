Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: I am listed as successor trustee of my parent’s trust after they pass away. Both of them are alive but can’t get around too well anymore and have asked me to take over. The bank is telling me that I’m not the trustee until they die and won’t grant me access to the account. How do I prove to them that I can help now?
A: There are a couple of ways to take over depending on what the trust says. It sounds like you are listed as the death trustee. However, the trust may also name you the disability trustee, which allows you to take over in the event the trustees are unable to continue to serve because of a disability. If this the case, the easiest way to become the current and acting trustee is for your parents to execute a resignation. Assuming the trust names you successor trustee in the event of resignation, you can step right into their shoes.
Another option is for them to amend the trust to name you as trustee. By amending the trust, your parents can make any additional changes that may need to be made. The amendment will clearly state that you are the current trustee.
A third option, assuming that the trust appoints you disability trustee, is to follow the procedures set out in the trust to assume your position as successor trustee. The procedure will likely require you to obtain a letter from your parents’ physician stating that your parents are unable to handle their own affairs. Once you have successfully completed the procedure, you can likely assume your position and proceed as trustee.
It’s much easier to assume your position while your parents are competent and can participate in the process so if this is truly what your parents want, call the attorney to discuss options.
Q: My aunt passed away and she told me that I was included in the will. I haven’t heard anything yet. How can I check to see if I am included in the estate?
A: If the estate has been opened and you are included in the estate, you should receive notice from the court or possibly the attorney. There are pretty specific rules about how notice has to be served so if you are included, you should get notice.
If the estate hasn’t been opened, it might be a little difficult to find out. Start by contacting the attorney representing the estate, if you know who that is. The attorney will likely be fairly forthcoming about your involvement.
If you don’t know who the attorney is, you might try talking to the family to see who is handling matters and if you are included. If you don’t know who that is, it may be that no one is handling the estate and the family may need to get together to find a way to proceed.
Thanks for the questions.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.