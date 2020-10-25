Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

A: As I wrote, a provision in a will for a spouse is void after a divorce. The Indiana Code has a provision that specifically voids those types of will provisions.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a corresponding code section that adds a person to the will of a new spouse. However, a spouse has a right to “take against the will.” The right to take against the will allows a spouse to elect a statutory share of a spouse’s estate regardless as to what the will provides.

The statutory share varies. If you are a first spouse or a subsequent spouse that also had children with the deceased spouse, you are essentially entitled to half of the probate estate. If you are a second or subsequent spouse and did not have children with the deceased spouse, you are entitled to elect a share equal to roughly one-third of the personal estate and one-quarter of the real estate.

This doesn’t happen automatically. The surviving spouse usually has to make the election within ninety days after the will was admitted to probate.

Keep in mind that this provision may also apply to some trusts but there are some substantial barriers that will need to be overcome. Also, I’m not aware of any corresponding provision that allows the surviving spouse to attach non-probate assets such as non-joint bank accounts.