Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: After my death, do my children have to get a new Social Security number for my trust or can they use mine?
A: Assuming that your trust becomes irrevocable after your death, it is likely that the trust will become a distinct and separate taxable entity and will require its own Federal Employee Identification Number (EIN). However, an EIN is not a Social Security number.
Revocable living trusts are grantor trusts and are treated as a non-taxable entity under the tax code, which is why the grantor can continue to use his or her Social Security number for the trust. A revocable living grantor trust can obtain an EIN, but because income flows through to the grantor, any tax return filed on behalf of the trust is normally for informational purposes only. When banks serve as trustees for grantor trusts, they usually obtain an EIN for the trust because it can make tax reporting easier for them.
If the grantor dies and the trust becomes irrevocable, it essentially becomes a new trust. For example, after John Doe dies, the John Doe Revocable Living Trust may become the John Doe Irrevocable Trust. The irrevocable trust can no longer utilize John Doe’s Social Security number and must obtain its own EIN and file fiduciary returns.
Q: You recently wrote that a spouse is automatically removed from a will after a divorce. What happens if a person gets married after executing a will? Does the new spouse automatically get added to a will?
A: As I wrote, a provision in a will for a spouse is void after a divorce. The Indiana Code has a provision that specifically voids those types of will provisions.
Unfortunately, there isn’t a corresponding code section that adds a person to the will of a new spouse. However, a spouse has a right to “take against the will.” The right to take against the will allows a spouse to elect a statutory share of a spouse’s estate regardless as to what the will provides.
The statutory share varies. If you are a first spouse or a subsequent spouse that also had children with the deceased spouse, you are essentially entitled to half of the probate estate. If you are a second or subsequent spouse and did not have children with the deceased spouse, you are entitled to elect a share equal to roughly one-third of the personal estate and one-quarter of the real estate.
This doesn’t happen automatically. The surviving spouse usually has to make the election within ninety days after the will was admitted to probate.
Keep in mind that this provision may also apply to some trusts but there are some substantial barriers that will need to be overcome. Also, I’m not aware of any corresponding provision that allows the surviving spouse to attach non-probate assets such as non-joint bank accounts.
Having said all of this, I still think it’s in a newly married couple’s best interests to prepare revised estate plans to avoid any potential problems.
Thanks for the questions.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.