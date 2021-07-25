Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: Although my will says that my wedding ring is to go to my daughter, I have changed my mind. If I give my ring to my granddaughter while I’m alive, do I have to make a new will removing the bequest to my daughter?

A: No, you shouldn’t need to make a new will.

You can do whatever you want with your property during your lifetime. Your will does not create any rights until the moment of your death. Until you die, your beneficiaries only have an expectation to a bequest. The will doesn’t become effective until the moment of your death.

Specific bequests are also contingent on the maker of the will still owning the item at the time of their death. If your will says the ring goes to Susan, but prior to death you gave it to Jane, Susan loses out.

One thing that I would suggest is that you make it perfectly clear that you are gifting the ring. Don’t be ambiguous about it. Also, it may not be a bad idea to let other people know about the gift. You don’t want any suggestion that you didn’t actually give away the ring or that your granddaughter simply took it.

Q: If a person leaves more than one valid will, how do they tell which one to use? What if they aren’t dated?