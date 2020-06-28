Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: If you own property in another state, do you need a will executed in that state to transfer it?

A: If you have a will that was validly executed in Indiana, you are probably going to be OK. Most states recognize wills that were executed in another state as long as it was properly executed in that state.

Although I’m confident that most states recognize foreign wills, I can’t guarantee it. I’d suggest that you contact an attorney in the other state to address your concerns. You’ll probably find out you’re OK, but it can’t hurt to check.

You might also want to consider utilizing a trust in your estate plan rather than relying solely on a will. If you die owning property in another state, your family may have to open a probate administration in that state in addition to one in your resident state. The probate administration in the other state is known as an ancillary estate, and they can be costly.

If you utilize a trust, you may be able to avoid the ancillary estate. It might cost you a little more to set up the trust but, in the end, it will save your family a lot of time and money.