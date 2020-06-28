Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: If you own property in another state, do you need a will executed in that state to transfer it?
A: If you have a will that was validly executed in Indiana, you are probably going to be OK. Most states recognize wills that were executed in another state as long as it was properly executed in that state.
Although I’m confident that most states recognize foreign wills, I can’t guarantee it. I’d suggest that you contact an attorney in the other state to address your concerns. You’ll probably find out you’re OK, but it can’t hurt to check.
You might also want to consider utilizing a trust in your estate plan rather than relying solely on a will. If you die owning property in another state, your family may have to open a probate administration in that state in addition to one in your resident state. The probate administration in the other state is known as an ancillary estate, and they can be costly.
If you utilize a trust, you may be able to avoid the ancillary estate. It might cost you a little more to set up the trust but, in the end, it will save your family a lot of time and money.
Q: My mom’s power of attorney includes a statement about it not containing her Social Security number. Why would that be included in a power of attorney? Should the POA include her Social Security number?
A: I don’t know for sure, but I suspect it has something to do with recording the document with the county recorder.
In order to record a document with the recorder’s office, the document has to include an affirmation that you have taken reasonable care to redact each Social Security number in the document unless it is required by law. The affirmation is part of the state’s attempt to limit identity theft.
Since a POA can be recorded, that affirmation would need to be added to the document if and when the Attorney-in-Fact wanted to record it. With that in mind, a lot of attorneys, myself included, have started adding the affirmation to the document anticipating that it might need to be recorded someday. If the POA isn’t recorded, the inclusion of the affirmation is unnecessary but won’t hurt anything.
Finally, I’m against including the Social Security Number in the POA. I’ve seen some a few that have included them, but I would never do it. Just seems like a bad idea.
Thanks for the questions.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.
