Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: My wife and I are going to loan my son money to purchase a home. How do we address the loan in the will? Is there anything else we should do?

A: If this is truly a loan, I think that you should follow the formalities. Ask him to sign a promissory note that specifically sets out the terms of the loan. If there is going to be interest on the loan, include that information as well as repayment terms. You should also consider recording a mortgage if the loan is going to be secured. If he finances part of the home, you may have to record the mortgage after the bank has recorded their loan as I doubt a bank would be willing to loan the money if they are in a second position.

If you want to make sure that the loan is collected after your death, reference the loan in your will. You can indicate what is to happen to the unpaid remaining balance. The note would likely be transferable if you want your son to continue making payments after death to whomever you would like the note assigned too.

If the loan isn’t really a loan at all but rather an advancement on his inheritance, it can be also be addressed in the will. Make sure that the attorney is aware of the advancement and he or she will prepare will accordingly. Advancements are fairly common so it shouldn’t be that big of a deal.