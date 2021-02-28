Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: My wife and I are going to loan my son money to purchase a home. How do we address the loan in the will? Is there anything else we should do?
A: If this is truly a loan, I think that you should follow the formalities. Ask him to sign a promissory note that specifically sets out the terms of the loan. If there is going to be interest on the loan, include that information as well as repayment terms. You should also consider recording a mortgage if the loan is going to be secured. If he finances part of the home, you may have to record the mortgage after the bank has recorded their loan as I doubt a bank would be willing to loan the money if they are in a second position.
If you want to make sure that the loan is collected after your death, reference the loan in your will. You can indicate what is to happen to the unpaid remaining balance. The note would likely be transferable if you want your son to continue making payments after death to whomever you would like the note assigned too.
If the loan isn’t really a loan at all but rather an advancement on his inheritance, it can be also be addressed in the will. Make sure that the attorney is aware of the advancement and he or she will prepare will accordingly. Advancements are fairly common so it shouldn’t be that big of a deal.
Q: Does the trust have to be recorded in order for it to sell a home? How does the trustee prove that he is the trustee?
A: I prefer not to record the entire trust. Remember that the trust agreement contains a lot of personal information that really shouldn’t be made public. If you can avoid recording the entire document, I would do so.
When a trust sells real estate, I usually start with the deed. All of my trustee’s deeds include a recital affirming that the person signing the deed is the duly appointed and acting trustee and that they have the authority to sign the deed. The affirmation is signed under oath and subject to the pains and penalties of perjury.
In addition, I usually prepare an affidavit of trust or a certificate of trust and attach the relevant pages from the trust agreement. I include the front page showing the trust’s creation and the signature page. I also include the pages demonstrating who is the trustee and the section showing that they have the authority to sell the property and sign the deed. If the successor trustee took his or her position because of the death of the previous trustee, I would likely attach a redacted death certificate for the previous trustee.
What I don’t do is record the whole trust. That’s just a bad idea.
Thanks for the questions.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.