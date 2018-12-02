Q: Can you name more than one person as power of attorney?
A: A Power of Attorney, or POA, is the document that you execute. The person that you grant authority to in the POA is known as the Attorney-in-Fact, or AIF. You don't technically appoint someone power of attorney. You appoint someone your AIF in the POA. Clear as mud right?
The simple answer to your questions is yes, you can name more than one person AIF in the your POA. However, before you sign the POA, you have a couple of decisions to make, the most important being do you want the AIFs to act independently or in unison?
If you want all of the AIFs to be involved in every decision, you should designate that in the POA. If you want the AIFs to be able to conduct business on their own, you should authorize them to act independently.
Now you might be thinking they should work together, and that's fine. On the other hand, do you really want all of the AIFs to sign every check that they write? For example, do all of the AIFs need to discuss and sign off on paying the NIPSCO bill?
You can also authorize them to act independently for some things, such as writing checks, but require them to act together for other things like selling the home. Something like that would give the AIFs a little freedom, but still require them to work together on major things.
Q: I'm named successor trustee in my parents' trust. How do I become the successor trustee when the time comes, and how do I prove that I'm the successor trustee?
A: Although the successor trustee language is probably similar in most revocable living trusts, it's important to check the document. Give it a glance and see what the document requires.
My guess is, if you become the successor trustee because of the grantors' disability, it is going to require a letter from a physician indicating that the grantors can no longer handle their affairs. It's not an uncommon situation, so I think that you'll find that your parents' physician will probably be fairly cooperative if the situation requires it.
If the circumstances warrant your assumption of the position as successor trustee, you will likely need to sign an acceptance and oath. Each attorney's document will put their own spin on the document, but your signature should be signed under oath and notarized.
In my document, I usually attach the doctor's letter along with the relevant pages from the trust agreement. Attaching the relevant documents usually makes it easier to convince people that you are the person they should be dealing with.
If your attorney does it differently, I'll of course defer to my more learned counsel, but that's how I usually do it.
Thanks for the questions.