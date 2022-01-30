Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: Can a person use the power of attorney to distribute a deceased person’s property? For example, could I use it transfer my mom’s car after her death if she told me it was OK before she died?

A: A Power of Attorney (POA) is an important document in a person’s estate plan. However, its usefulness is limited almost exclusively to a person’s lifetime. Think of it this way: a POA offers benefits during the principal’s life and the will offers benefits after their death.

The powers granted to the Attorney-in-Fact (AIF) under a POA terminate at the death of the principal. The only powers to survive the principal’s death relate to disposition of the remains. Other than those types of powers, an AIF no longer has authority under the POA after the death of the principal.

Now you might be able to use the POA during the principal’s lifetime to create an estate plan. For example, the AIF might be able to name beneficiaries on bank accounts and other assets. The power to plan a person’s estate is conditioned on the authority being granted. Also, be careful with self-dealing issues. Remember that an AIF is a fiduciary and that doing things to benefit the AIF directly are usually a no-no.

Just remember that the POA is used during the principal’s lifetime and the will is used after their death. Both documents offer specific benefits and at specific times. If you don’t confuse their usefulness, you should be fine.

Q: We recently bought a home and noticed that the deed does not have a witness line. Don’t deeds require a witness or did something change?

A: On July 1, 2020, a revised statute relating to recorded documents went into effect. Essentially, the new statute changed the way recorded documents had to be proved to be recorded. The former statute relating to recorded documents provided that documents could be notarized "or" witnessed. The new statute required documents to be notarized "and" witnessed.

The end result was the addition of a witness recital and signature line on the documents to be recorded along with another notary section for the witness’ signature. What was a simple execution process became frustratingly complex.

Fortunately, the state realized the implications of the change of the one word and corrected the problem in February 2020 by removing the witness and notary requirement. What this all means is if you had a recorded document between July 2020 to the middle of February 2021, chances are it has a witness. However, documents required before or after that period will likely only have a notary.

Thanks for the questions.

