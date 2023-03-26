Q: How is an inheritance reported on an income tax return?

A: As a general rule, an inheritance is not treated as income to a beneficiary. With that in mind, an inheritance does need to be reported on a personal income tax return.

Now, that’s not to say that an inheritance is never treated as ordinary income to a beneficiary. In the event the estate earns income or receives tax deferred income, a portion of the distribution to the beneficiaries could be treated as income reportable on the beneficiary’s income tax return. For example, if the estate receives IRA funds, those proceeds would be subject to income tax because those funds were tax deferred. Same thing with U.S. savings bonds that have tax deferred income in them.

When the estate makes a distribution to a beneficiary in the year the tax deferred income is received, the income would be distributed to the beneficiary. The estate would recognize the income on its fiduciary income tax return and a K1 would be sent to the beneficiary receiving the distributable income. The beneficiary would use the K1 to pick up the income on their personal return.

Long story short: an inheritance is not treated as income unless the estate received income and distributed it to the beneficiary. In that case, the portion of the distribution that was income to the estate would be taxable to the beneficiary. It’s really not as complicated as I’m making it sound. Talk to the attorney to find out you should expect any reportable income and plan accordingly.

Q: When my father deeded his home into his trust, he took a life estate. He’s passed and now we have to sell the home. Can the trustee deal with the life estate also?

A: Years ago, grantors of a living trust would withhold a life estate interest in their own name when conveying real estate into a trust. If memory serves, we did it so that the property would continue to qualify for certain real estate tax exemptions. At the time, there were certain tax exemptions not available to trusts but were available to a life tenant.

Although it wasn’t that uncommon back in the day, we don’t see it that often anymore.

Your father’s life estate interest terminated at the moment of his passing. However, to notify “the world” that the life estate is extinguished, an Affidavit for Termination of Life Estate should be recorded in the county recorder’s office. The affidavit can be signed by any person having personal knowledge of the events stated in the affidavit. The trustee could sign the affidavit or any other interested party.

Once the affidavit has been recorded, the life estate will be removed and there shouldn’t be a cloud on the title to the real estate.

