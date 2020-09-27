Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: Do I have to use the attorney that drew up my mother’s will? Should I use him? What if he isn’t still practicing?

A: When it’s time to probate the will, you do not have to use the same attorney that drafted it. Any attorney that is comfortable with probate should be able to help out.

On the other hand, you might want to use the drafting attorney. The attorney that drafted the will is more likely to understand the intentions the testator. Also, the drafting attorney is more likely to be familiar with the estate’s assets and the family dynamic. There will likely be less of a learning curve when using the drafting attorney.

I have seen wills that direct the personal representative to use the drafting attorney, however, I’m not sure how enforceable a provision like that would be. I seriously doubt that a court is going to direct a personal representative to engage an attorney that they don’t want to use. It would also seem to flaunt the rule that a client can discharge an attorney at any time, with or without cause.

I guess the simple answer is, no you don’t have to use the drafting attorney when probating the will. Whether you should be is a different question that will strongly depend on the circumstances.

Thanks for the questions.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

