Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: If I preplan my funeral, is there someone that can hold the money in case the funeral home goes out of business?

A: Your concern is a valid one. How do you know if the funeral home that you preplanned with will still be in business when the time comes to utilize their services?

Fortunately, Indiana funeral homes that are members of the Indiana Funeral Directors Association have access to the Indiana Funeral Trust. The Indiana Funeral Trust is a master trust that many of Indiana’s funeral homes deposit their preplanned funds into. The funds are professionally managed by a bank. Once deposited, the funds can only be withdrawn by the funeral director after they have provided proof of your death and that the services have been provided.

If you don’t want to use the Indiana Funeral Trust, you might talk to your local community bank. There was a time when banks offered funeral trusts themselves. Usually, that meant signing a trust agreement with the bank and the bank depositing the money into a CD. I think a lot of banks have gotten out of the business but it may still be an option.