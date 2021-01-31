Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: If I preplan my funeral, is there someone that can hold the money in case the funeral home goes out of business?
A: Your concern is a valid one. How do you know if the funeral home that you preplanned with will still be in business when the time comes to utilize their services?
Fortunately, Indiana funeral homes that are members of the Indiana Funeral Directors Association have access to the Indiana Funeral Trust. The Indiana Funeral Trust is a master trust that many of Indiana’s funeral homes deposit their preplanned funds into. The funds are professionally managed by a bank. Once deposited, the funds can only be withdrawn by the funeral director after they have provided proof of your death and that the services have been provided.
If you don’t want to use the Indiana Funeral Trust, you might talk to your local community bank. There was a time when banks offered funeral trusts themselves. Usually, that meant signing a trust agreement with the bank and the bank depositing the money into a CD. I think a lot of banks have gotten out of the business but it may still be an option.
Your concerns are valid and you should discuss with the funeral director how the prepaid funds will be managed. If you aren’t comfortable with their answers, look elsewhere. I’m a firm believer in the gut check. If it doesn’t feel right in your gut, it’s probably not something you should do.
Q: Can a car be transferred using a small estate affidavit?
A: Yes, a car can be transferred using a small estate affidavit. In fact, the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has its own form.
Indiana’s form can be found on the BMV’s website. The form is 18733 and is known as an Affidavit for Transfer of Certificate of Title for a Vehicle/Watercraft Without Administration. I know that that’s kind of a long name but all it really is is a small estate affidavit used exclusively for vehicles titled through the BMV.
One of the nice things about transferring title of a vehicle, as compared to other types of personal property, is the waiting period. Normally, the family has to wait 45 days before they can utilize a small estate affidavit to transfer personal property. Vehicles that are transferred through the BMV using a small estate affidavit are only subject to a five-day waiting period. The vehicle is usually one of the first things that the family can deal with after the death of a loved one.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.