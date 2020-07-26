Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: If you have a trust, how do you prove that you transferred ownership of your personal property into it? Antiques and things like that don’t have a title.

A: You’re right, a lot of common personal property don’t come with titles. Think about it; do any of you have a title to your couch or bedroom set?

For personal property that don’t have titles, I use a personal property assignment. The assignment essentially states that the grantor of the trust conveys all of his or her personal property into the trust.

Some attorneys will utilize other types of documents, such as a bill of sale, to transfer the personal property to the trust. The type of document is less important then the result. The goal is to simply make it clear that the personal property has been transferred to the trust.

Just remember that you shouldn’t rely on an assignment if the personal property actually has a title. For things that actually have a title, such as cars and boats, make sure that you transfer ownership using the title. Don’t assume that just because you signed an assignment that the trust owns the car. It likely doesn’t.

Q: Do Powers of Attorney expire? My mom’s is really old and I want to make sure that it’s still good.