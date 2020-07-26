Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: If you have a trust, how do you prove that you transferred ownership of your personal property into it? Antiques and things like that don’t have a title.
A: You’re right, a lot of common personal property don’t come with titles. Think about it; do any of you have a title to your couch or bedroom set?
For personal property that don’t have titles, I use a personal property assignment. The assignment essentially states that the grantor of the trust conveys all of his or her personal property into the trust.
Some attorneys will utilize other types of documents, such as a bill of sale, to transfer the personal property to the trust. The type of document is less important then the result. The goal is to simply make it clear that the personal property has been transferred to the trust.
Just remember that you shouldn’t rely on an assignment if the personal property actually has a title. For things that actually have a title, such as cars and boats, make sure that you transfer ownership using the title. Don’t assume that just because you signed an assignment that the trust owns the car. It likely doesn’t.
Q: Do Powers of Attorney expire? My mom’s is really old and I want to make sure that it’s still good.
A: Generally speaking, Durable Powers of Attorney don’t lapse. However, you should still probably take a look at the document to make sure an expiration date wasn’t included. I doubt one is there but you never know.
Sometimes asset holders like banks get nervous when they are presented with a really old POA. You can’t really blame them. A lot can happen in 10 or 20 years and that uncertainty can make banks jittery.
The way we put everyone at ease is by using a certification or an affidavit confirming that the POA is still in full force and effect, that the principal is alive and that the person presenting the POA is the current and acting Attorney-in-Fact. If you attach the certification to an old POA, the age shouldn’t be an issue.
Contact your attorney to find out what if anything needs to be done.
Thanks for the questions.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.
