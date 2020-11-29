Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: If I want to revoke my will, can I just tear it up?
A: Yes, physically destroying your will should revoke it. However, I think that if you want to revoke your will, you should do more than just tear it up.
The best way to revoke an existing will is to execute a new one that revokes all prior wills. By executing a new will, you not only revoke the prior will, you replace it with a new set of instructions eliminating any chance there is confusion as to whether you actually intended to revoke the original. In my opinion, that is the best way to handle it.
Another option is to destroy the will in front of people. You should write revoked across the will, sign and date it, then tear it up and keep the pieces some place safe as proof that the will has been revoked. Also, call the attorney that drafted the will and let her know that you revoked it. That way the attorney’s file can be noted. Remember that the attorney may have a photo copy of the will in the file so it’s best to eliminate any chance that a copy of a revoked will could be filed.
The presumption is that if the will is in the maker’s possession and it can’t be located, it has been revoked. However, that presumption is rebuttable so it’s best to be sure by not just tearing it up.
Q: What happens if the attorney retires? Who handles the estate administration?
A: Like everyone else, attorneys can and sometimes do retire. If the attorney is with a firm, they will sometimes be listed as “of counsel.” An attorney that is listed as of counsel doesn’t always mean that they are retired, but if they are an older attorney, it’s a pretty good indicator that they aren’t carrying a full load anymore and are more or less winding down their legal careers.
An attorney retiring doesn’t necessarily cause a problem, unless they are involved in an active matter. Let’s face it, if the attorney is in the middle of drafting your trust and decides to retire, that could be an issue. Fortunately, something like that is pretty unlikely. Usually what happens is the attorney retires after completing their work and the client is unsure who they should go to if they need changes to the plan or need help with the administration of an estate.
There isn’t usually an issue if the drafting attorney retires. Another attorney can step into their shoes and amend the plan or handle the administration. It’s nice if the attorney is familiar with the plan, goals and the family dynamic, but it isn’t absolutely necessary. Any competent attorney should be able to handle future issues and needs.
Thanks for the questions.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.