Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: If I want to revoke my will, can I just tear it up?

A: Yes, physically destroying your will should revoke it. However, I think that if you want to revoke your will, you should do more than just tear it up.

The best way to revoke an existing will is to execute a new one that revokes all prior wills. By executing a new will, you not only revoke the prior will, you replace it with a new set of instructions eliminating any chance there is confusion as to whether you actually intended to revoke the original. In my opinion, that is the best way to handle it.

Another option is to destroy the will in front of people. You should write revoked across the will, sign and date it, then tear it up and keep the pieces some place safe as proof that the will has been revoked. Also, call the attorney that drafted the will and let her know that you revoked it. That way the attorney’s file can be noted. Remember that the attorney may have a photo copy of the will in the file so it’s best to eliminate any chance that a copy of a revoked will could be filed.

The presumption is that if the will is in the maker’s possession and it can’t be located, it has been revoked. However, that presumption is rebuttable so it’s best to be sure by not just tearing it up.