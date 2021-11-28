Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: Can you leave a home to more than one person? Will it cause any problems?
A: Yes; you can leave a piece of property to more than one person.
Will it cause problems is more a difficult question to answer.
Keep in mind that if more than one person owns real estate, they have to work together in order to do anything with it. If they want to mortgage the home or sell it, both of them have to be in agreement. Sure, one of them can sell their one-half interest, but who’s in the market for a half interest in a home besides the other owner?
Also, what happens if one of them wants to live in the home and the other one doesn’t want them too? Each of them has an equal right to reside in the home.
In most cases, leaving a home to more than one person isn’t a problem. I’ve seen it done countless times. However, I have also seen a handful of partition suits where one owner sues the other to force a sale because they simply couldn’t agree.
If you choose to leave the home to more than one person, and I’m not trying to talk you out of it, just make sure that they get along and that you don’t anticipate any issues. If you aren’t absolutely sure, it may be better to instruct the home be sold and the funds distributed equally. You could also give each of the beneficiaries the right to purchase the home or a right of first refusal.
Q: We have a trust estate plan and we want to make some changes to the trust. Do we also have to change the will?
A: When you say will, I’m assuming that you have a pour over will that essentially leaves all of the probate assets to the trust. A pour over will is generally the trust’s safety net that dumps any assets not in the trust already into the trust.
If that is correct, then you probably don’t need to execute a new will. The pour over will refers to the trust even if it has been amended in part or in full. The fact that the terms of the trust have changed does not mean that it isn’t still the same trust.
If, on the other hand, you create a completely new trust and revoke the original one, then yes, you need a execute a new pour over will.
