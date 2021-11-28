Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: Can you leave a home to more than one person? Will it cause any problems?

A: Yes; you can leave a piece of property to more than one person.

Will it cause problems is more a difficult question to answer.

Keep in mind that if more than one person owns real estate, they have to work together in order to do anything with it. If they want to mortgage the home or sell it, both of them have to be in agreement. Sure, one of them can sell their one-half interest, but who’s in the market for a half interest in a home besides the other owner?

Also, what happens if one of them wants to live in the home and the other one doesn’t want them too? Each of them has an equal right to reside in the home.

In most cases, leaving a home to more than one person isn’t a problem. I’ve seen it done countless times. However, I have also seen a handful of partition suits where one owner sues the other to force a sale because they simply couldn’t agree.