Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: If I have a will, do I also need a living will? How are they different?

A: Other than having the word “will” in the name of both documents, they have very little in common.

A living will is an advance medical directive that addresses end-of-life decisions. If you are terminally ill, death will occur within a short period of time and providing you with medical care will only serve to prolong the dying process, you have the right to refuse to receive the medical care. In other words, if you are dying and medical care will only force your body to stay alive, you don’t have to accept the treatment.

A last will and testament is a testamentary device that provides instructions for an orderly distribution of your assets following your death. A last will and testament can also provide additional instruction regarding wrapping up your affairs, including such things as who is in charge of the process and who should serve as guardian of your children.

Wills (last will and testament) and living wills are not the same thing. Each of the documents provide very different functions in an estate plan and both of them should be included in the plan.

Q: Why does a person need a will if they have a trust?