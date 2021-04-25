Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: I want my life insurance to pay for my funeral. How do I do that?

A: The first thing to remember is that unless you take steps to plan for the payment of your final arrangements from the life insurance proceeds, there isn’t really a way to force the beneficiaries to use the proceeds to for that purpose. In other words, if you name your children beneficiaries of the life insurance proceeds and expect them to pay for the funeral out of the proceeds, it may or may not happen. The kids might agree to pay for the funeral that way or they may use the money to buy a new car. Once they receive the proceeds, it’s up to them.

One way to make sure that the proceeds are used for the final arrangements is to plan with your favorite funeral director and then see if they can take an assignment of the insurance policies. Some insurance policies allow the owner to make an assignment of the proceeds to pay for things like final arrangements. Essentially the funeral home would take a first position when it comes to pay the proceeds. After the funeral home has been paid, the balance of the proceeds can be paid to your beneficiaries.