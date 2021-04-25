Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: I want my life insurance to pay for my funeral. How do I do that?
A: The first thing to remember is that unless you take steps to plan for the payment of your final arrangements from the life insurance proceeds, there isn’t really a way to force the beneficiaries to use the proceeds to for that purpose. In other words, if you name your children beneficiaries of the life insurance proceeds and expect them to pay for the funeral out of the proceeds, it may or may not happen. The kids might agree to pay for the funeral that way or they may use the money to buy a new car. Once they receive the proceeds, it’s up to them.
One way to make sure that the proceeds are used for the final arrangements is to plan with your favorite funeral director and then see if they can take an assignment of the insurance policies. Some insurance policies allow the owner to make an assignment of the proceeds to pay for things like final arrangements. Essentially the funeral home would take a first position when it comes to pay the proceeds. After the funeral home has been paid, the balance of the proceeds can be paid to your beneficiaries.
Another option is to create a testamentary funeral trust within your will and then name the trust beneficiary of the policy. The funeral trust can provide for payment of the final arrangements and then pay the balance of the proceeds to your beneficiaries. If you are thinking about utilizing a testamentary funeral trust, I would first talk to the insurance company to make sure that you can name trust beneficiary. In the past I’ve run into problems convincing an insurance company that you can name a testamentary trust beneficiary.
Q: I want to leave my home to my daughter but I’m concerned that her ex-husband will get his hands on it. What can I do to keep that from happening?
A: This is one of those times where you try to solve a problem that doesn’t really exist. If your daughter is divorced from your now ex-son-in-law, he doesn’t have any rights to her property. Property rights would have been settled in the dissolution degree. I’ve never heard of a court ruling that a potential future inheritance was a marital asset. I don’t practice family law but that scenario sounds pretty remote.
With that in mind, you can see that your daughter receives your home in the typical ways. You can leave it to her in your will or trust. You could also name her beneficiary of a Transfer on Death deed (TOD deed).
I wouldn’t let the ex-son-in-law concern you unless he has some sort of influence over her that bothers you. If you are concerned that he will convince her to convey the home to him after your death, you may need to use some sort of residence trust to keep it out of your daughter’s hands entirely. If she doesn’t ever own the home, she can’t convey it to the ne’er-do-well ex-son-in-law.
Thanks for the questions.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.