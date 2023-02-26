Q: My parents are leaving the home to me and my two brothers. What happens to the home if one of us passes away?

A: Since you didn’t indicate in your question if the sibling passes away before or after your parents' deaths, the question can mean two different things and can be answered in two different ways.

If the sibling passed away before your parents, then their interest will be transferred according to your parents' estate plan. The deceased child’s interest might go to the surviving siblings or possibly the children of the deceased child. The interest might go to the church or a neighbor. It all depends on the parents' estate plan.

If the sibling passed away after the death of the parents his or her interest may go to the surviving siblings or pass according to his or her estate plan. Again, it’s dependent on the parents' estate plan. If the parents will says it goes equally to the children as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, then the surviving siblings will receive the deceased child’s interest. If the parents' will says the property goes to the children as tenants in common, or is silent as to how the children will receive title, then it will likely transfer according to the deceased sibling’s estate plan.

Finally, remember that often times wills have survivorship clauses that require a beneficiary to survive the decedent by a certain number of days or months. If your parents’ wills have a survivorship provision and the sibling dies before that period, then they are treated as if the child died first and their interest will be transferred according to the parents' estate plan.

Q: Are a living will and a DNR the same thing? Don’t they do the same thing?

A: A living will and a Do Not Resuscitate order (DNR) are not the same thing. They can overlap but they are two distinct devices.

A living will is an advanced medical directive that provides instructions in the event you are terminally ill, death will occur within a short period of time and providing you with medical care will only serve to prolong the dying process. In that event, a living will leaves instructions regarding the withholding of medical care. That medical care can be resuscitation or a number of other things.

A DNR is a medical order entered by a physician that directs medical staff to refrain from resuscitating the patient. A DNR is prepared by a doctor, not an attorney, and is more limited in scope.

A living will is broader in scope than a DNR and can be applied in a number of situations that a DNR cannot. However, I don’t mean to suggest that a DNR is not as useful as a living will. Both have their purposes and can be essential in end-of-life situations.

