Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: How do you report an inheritance on a tax return? Does the executor send you something or is it up to the heir?

A: First, it’s important to remember that an inheritance is not considered income and is generally not subject to income tax or reported on a personal income tax return.

That’s the general rule. However, there are times when all or a portion of an inheritance could be reported as income and therefore taxed as such.

Usually when a portion of an inheritance is reportable as income, it’s because the estate had a tax deferred asset in it. For example, I recently saw an estate that had a stack of old U.S. savings bonds. The savings bonds had a ton of tax deferred income that was recognized when the estate liquidated them. In that case, the estate distributed the income to beneficiaries who then had to report a portion of it on their personal tax returns.

When there is taxable income, the estate reports it on its own fiduciary tax returns and, when appropriate, prepares and forwards K-1s to the beneficiaries. The beneficiaries then pick up the taxable income via the K-1.

Now, it is also possible for a beneficiary of a tax deferred asset, such as an IRA, to have to recognize the tax deferred portion of their distribution on their personal tax returns. In those cases, the custodian of the asset should send the beneficiary a 1099 which would then be used to report the income.

Just keep in mind that if you are recipient of an asset that has a lot of tax deferred income, Uncle Sam is going to want someone to report the income and pay tax on it.

Q: We have wills that are supposed to create a trust for our children. When we talked to our bank, they asked us for a copy of the trust, which we don’t have. What can we give to the bank to prove that the will is the trust?

A: I think what you are referring to is a testamentary trust, which is a trust created in a will. If that is the case, the only written document that you have is the will. However, the trust isn’t actually created until your death and, some would argue including myself, the will is presented for probate. Until those two things happen, there isn’t really a trust.

Now, I’m not sure why you are at the bank discussing a testamentary trust while you are alive. It technically doesn’t exist. If you are trying to name the testamentary trust beneficiary of an account, the bank may or may not allow you to do that. My experience is that holders of assets, such as banks, are reluctant to name testamentary trusts POD beneficiaries. If they allow it, you’ll have to come up with a creative title such as the “Jane Doe Testamentary Trust established under the Last Will and Testament of Jane Doe dated the 1st day of November, 2022."

The bank may let you get away with that, but I really wouldn’t hold my breath.

Thanks for the questions.