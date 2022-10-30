Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: I’m not close to my family and I don’t want them to get any of my estate. I thought that if I didn’t leave a will, they wouldn’t get anything, but your column says they might. How do I make sure none of my family gets my property?

A: I assume that you are referring to last week’s column regarding intestacy. When a person dies without a will, the state essentially supplies them with an estate plan under the intestate statutes.

In the unlikely event a person dies without any family at all, his or her estate can be transferred to the state. This is known as escheating. However, you literally have to die without any identifiable family members. In 29 years, I have never seen it happen. I’m not saying it can’t happen, but it is pretty rare.

In your case, it sounds like you have family members but you don’t want them to receive your property. Failing to leave a will probably won’t keep your family from receiving a portion or all of your estate. The intestate laws will provide for that whether you like it or not.

If you truly don’t want your estate to go to your family, execute an estate plan. Designate whom you would like to receive your property in a will. It can be a friend, a neighbor, a charity, a church or whomever you want. Just make sure it’s planned for. Otherwise, your family will likely receive a portion or all of your estate.

Q: My husband and I are planning a trip that will require us to leave our children with my parents. We have a typical estate plan, but I’m not sure that there is anything in it that addresses this circumstance. Is there anything that we need to do to make sure the kids are OK?

A: In the circumstances that you describe, I usually recommend executing a medical power of attorney authorizing the grandparents to make medical decisions for the minors. It’s a fairly simple document that can bring a lot of piece of mind.

Without the document, it may not be clear that the grandparents can authorize medical care for the minor. Now don’t get me wrong, if the child is seriously hurt, they will receive medical care. However, if it is something minor or not life threatening, a physician may not be willing to provide the medical care without first talking to a parent or guardian. The medical power of attorney will address that.

In addition, make sure that you leave a copy of your insurance card with the grandma and grandpa so that they have that just in case.

A couple of simple precautions are all that you should need. Trust me, it will allow you to enjoy your trip more knowing that you have a plan in place in case something bad happens while you are away.

Thanks for the questions.