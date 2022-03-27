Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Q: If I give financial and health care power of attorney to my kids, does that mean that I can’t still do things for myself? I’m not ready to give up control yet.

A: No, if you execute a Power of Attorney (POA) designating an Attorney-in-Fact (AIF), you do not give up the authority to do things yourself.

A POA simply authorizes someone to act on your behalf and to sign your name. It doesn’t take away your authority to conduct business for yourself. However, in the event you are unable to take care of your own affairs, the AIF has the authority to take care of them for you.

If you still aren’t comfortable allowing the AIF to act on your behalf immediately, you can execute a Springing POA. Under a Springing POA, the AIF only has the authority to act on your behalf when some event happens, usually your incapacity.

Finally, a Health Care Representative Designation only allows your health care representative to make medical decisions for you when you can’t make them for yourself. If you are able to make those decisions yourself, the health care representative does not have any authority over your health care decisions and can not overrule you.

Q: If you are single, what paperwork should you file to make transferring your home after your death easy?

A: You can use a number of methods to easily transfer a home after death. Two of the most common are using a trust and a Transfer on Death Deed (TOD Deed).

First, if you create a trust and fund the home into it, the trustee or successor trustee can easily distribute the home after your death. The trust can also be used to distribute your other property according to your instructions creating an efficient testamentary plan.

The downside to trusts is that they can be expensive. Don’t get me wrong, trusts offer a lot of benefits and I am a big fan of their use but they can be pricey.

Anther common method to easily transfer title to real estate after death is to use a TOD Deed. A TOD Deed simply adds beneficiaries to real estate much like naming someone POD beneficiary on your bank account. After your death, your beneficiary simply needs to file an affidavit to notify the world that they now own the home, but that’s pretty easily accomplished.

There can also be a couple of downsides to utilizing a TOD Deed. For example, if you change your mind, you need to record another document to eliminate the beneficiary designation. You can’t simply tell the county to ignore the designation.

Another downside is that you really should engage an attorney to draft the TOD Deed. Anything involving the title to real estate should be completed by an attorney. Messing with title to real estate is not a do-it-yourself gig.

Thanks for the questions.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

