Estate Planning: Change a trust, or just start over?

Q: If a person wants to make a lot of changes to their trust, should they just amend it or should they scrap it and start over completely?

A: My answer to both of your questions is yes. One yes is emphatic and one is a little less emphatic.

Changing the estate plan is a fairly common occurrence. People face life changing events every day, so it only stands to reason that changes are sometime required. Although a well-planned estate plan is designed to grow with you, changes are sometimes required.

From the tone of your question, it sounds like you have the classic revocable living trust that you created. If that isn’t the case, you will definitely want to sit down with an attorney to see if you can even amend the trust.

Now, assuming that the trust is a revocable living trust that you established for yourself or for yourself and your spouse, chances are good that it can be amended. The question is how much of an amendment do you need.

If you are simply changing the successor trustee or what percentage of the trust Great Aunt Edna is going to receive, a simple amendment is likely enough. On the other hand, if you are going to metaphorically tear the trust apart and make multiple changes in different parts of the document, a simple amendment may not be enough. What you may need is an amendment and complete restatement of trust.

An amendment and complete restatement of trust is basically a total rewriting of a trust. Essentially, you substitute the existing trust with a completely new document. The new trust can contain many of the same elements of the original while making the necessary changes.

Now you may be asking why would you replace the existing trust with a restatement of trust rather than creating a whole new one. The answer is because the restatement of trust refers back to the original document. What does that mean you ask? Think of it this way: let’s say that your current trust is known as the John Doe Revocable Living Trust dated the Jan. 1, 2004. Your restatement would be called the First Amendment and Complete Restatement of the John Doe Revocable Living Trust dated Jan. 1, 2004.

Why is that better you ask? The answer is because, assuming your trust is fully funded, you don’t have to fund a new trust. Because if refers back to the original trust agreement, you can completely replace the document while not having to do anything to the trust’s assets. If your CDs are all in the name of the current trust, they are still in the trust after you restate it. You don’t have to fund the restated trust like you would if you created a new trust.

A restatement of trust offers the best of both worlds when changing a trust. You can make serious and substantial changes by creating a new trust while referring back to and treating it as if it were the original agreement.