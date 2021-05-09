Estate Planning: Changing an estate plan

Q: I want to make my estate plan but I’m concerned that things with my family may change in the not-too-distant future. If things change, how hard will it be to change the estate plan? Should I wait until things settle down before creating the plan?
A: The first thing to remember is that a good estate plan is designed to grow with its creator and to address a lot of the most common changes that we encounter in our lives.
For example, an estate plan should be able to address what happens if you have additional children or lose one. The plan should have contingencies if the named personal representative passes away or refuses to serve.
Things like that should already be planned for. Now you may have to change the plan if your concerns are other things such as adding a child back into the estate plan or removing one. However, common life events should already be planned for.
Fortunately, making changes to an estate plan is fairly easy. All you really need to do is determine what changes are necessary and then contact the attorney for advice and drafting. Very few estate plans are drafted in such a way as they can’t be amended at a later date. If you do happen to have one of those irrevocable estate plans, my guess is you know it. Before an attorney would let a client lock themselves into an irrevocable plan, a long discussion would have taken place. No attorney is going to prepare an irrevocable plan without making sure the client is fully informed.
Whether you should wait to create the plan until the potential changes take place is up to you. However, I would remind you that even if you don’t create an estate plan, the state of Indiana is going to provide you with one in the form of the intestate statutes. In other words, if something really bad happens before you get around to creating your plan, the state of Indiana will determine how your estate is distributed. Unfortunately, intestate succession is rarely what the decedent wanted to happen.
Personally, I wouldn’t wait too long to see if the changes with the family occurs. Like I said, changes to a plan are usually pretty easy to accomplish and relying on the intestate statutes is risky. I know it feels like you may be wasting money but peace of mind has value too.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.