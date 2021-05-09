Estate Planning: Changing an estate plan

Q: I want to make my estate plan but I’m concerned that things with my family may change in the not-too-distant future. If things change, how hard will it be to change the estate plan? Should I wait until things settle down before creating the plan?

A: The first thing to remember is that a good estate plan is designed to grow with its creator and to address a lot of the most common changes that we encounter in our lives.

For example, an estate plan should be able to address what happens if you have additional children or lose one. The plan should have contingencies if the named personal representative passes away or refuses to serve.

Things like that should already be planned for. Now you may have to change the plan if your concerns are other things such as adding a child back into the estate plan or removing one. However, common life events should already be planned for.