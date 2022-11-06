Estate Planning: Children and stepchildren

Q: My husband and I each have children from previous marriages and one child together. Are stepchildren treated the same as other children in estate planning? Does it make any difference if they are adopted?

A: Blended families are extremely common these days. However, there is a legal distinction between stepchildren and biological and adopted children.

As you know, if you die intestate (without a will), the state of Indiana supplies you with an estate plan. Although, under the intestate code children can be beneficiaries of a decedent’s estate, there isn’t a corresponding provision for stepchildren.

What that means is if you want your stepchildren included in your estate plan, you need to include them. You can’t rely on the code to do it for you.

When a client comes into my office and wants to include their children in the plan, I always ask them about stepchildren. Otherwise, problems can arise.

For example, if the estate plan provides everything to my spouse and if she predeceases me, to my children, does the term “children” include stepchildren? I would argue no, unless the will or trust defines the term children to include stepchildren. That’s why it’s important for the attorney to know if there are stepchildren in the mix.

Now I know for a lot people there is absolutely no difference between their children and their stepchildren. I have a family member that has a stepson and you would probably get punched if you ever suggested that he wasn’t his son. I get it, but that doesn’t mean that he is legally his son. If you want a stepchild to be included in a plan, make sure that they are explicitly included. I prefer to reference the children and stepchildren by name: “to my children and stepchildren” namely, John Doe, Jane Doe and Joe Smith.

Years ago, I saw a plan that left personal property to the children and the residue to named beneficiaries one of which was the stepchild that the decedent literally raised. Fortunately, the family was onboard and we were able to execute an agreement that provided that the stepchild was included in the personal property distribution. However, it could have easily gone the other way. That’s why you should plan.

Adopted children are different. Legally, there is no distinction between adopted children and biological children. If the decedent adopted the child, they are a child of the decedent and would be included in any provision designated for the children.