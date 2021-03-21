Estate Planning: Choosing a minor’s guardian

I recently spoke with a nice couple about estate planning. These folks told me that they had previously created an estate plan while their children were young.
I was glad to hear it since too many people don’t schedule an appointment until their children are older. Unfortunately, when deciding whether to plan or not, too many young parents think about how much wealth they’ve accumulated and kind of forget that making sure a guardian is named for their minor children is the more important issue.
Anyway, these folks shared a story with me about naming a guardian for their children. Apparently while planning their estate, they asked very close family friends if they would serve as guardian over their children. They were somewhat surprised when the answer they received was no.
Even though I had heard of this situation before I still kind of laughed. They seemed really surprised and, I suppose, somewhat hurt. They then told me that they had seen the same thing happen on an old episode of the TV show “Everybody Loves Raymond,” and then they laughed too.
Now don’t get me wrong, I know this isn’t really funny. After all we are talking about naming someone to care for minor children.
The truth is, not everyone is cut out to be a parent. For some it could be money. Kids are expensive to have around. Trust me, I have three college and high school aged boys.
For others it could be that they don’t feel that they have the time or perhaps the patience to raise children. Others might simply not want to upend their lives. Kids take up a lot of time.
Whatever the reason a person might have for not being able to serve as guardian, I assure you that it’s OK. You shouldn’t expect someone to take care of your children if they don’t believe that they are able to do it and honestly, you shouldn’t want them too.
When selecting a guardian for your minor children, they deserve to have someone who is capable and fully committed to the task.
The important thing, and this is really the important point of the column, is that you have the conversation first. Sometimes people have to decline your request and it’s better to know their answer to the guardianship question before you put it into writing then afterwards. I know that having this sort of conversation won’t be easy for either of you but it’s really important to have it.
So, if you have minor children and you are considering who should be their guardians if something really bad happens, talk to your choices first. Also be prepared in case they say no because it could happen.
Perhaps you could prepare by searching out and watching the “Everybody Loves Raymond” episode. I know that I’m going too.
