Estate Planning: Choosing a minor’s guardian

For others it could be that they don’t feel that they have the time or perhaps the patience to raise children. Others might simply not want to upend their lives. Kids take up a lot of time.

Whatever the reason a person might have for not being able to serve as guardian, I assure you that it’s OK. You shouldn’t expect someone to take care of your children if they don’t believe that they are able to do it and honestly, you shouldn’t want them too.

When selecting a guardian for your minor children, they deserve to have someone who is capable and fully committed to the task.

The important thing, and this is really the important point of the column, is that you have the conversation first. Sometimes people have to decline your request and it’s better to know their answer to the guardianship question before you put it into writing then afterwards. I know that having this sort of conversation won’t be easy for either of you but it’s really important to have it.

So, if you have minor children and you are considering who should be their guardians if something really bad happens, talk to your choices first. Also be prepared in case they say no because it could happen.

Perhaps you could prepare by searching out and watching the “Everybody Loves Raymond” episode. I know that I’m going too.

