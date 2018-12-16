I'm currently reading a book on the Roman Emperor Claudius. Actually, I think he's Tiberius Claudius Caesar Augustus Germanicus, but with a handle like that, it's no wonder he's simply known as Claudius.
I have a soft spot in my heart for Claudius. When I was a kid I watched a series on PBS called "I, Claudius" with my dad. My dad worked a lot and getting to spend time with him is one of those pleasant childhood memories. I know what you're thinking: estate planning and ancient Roman history. This dude's living the dream.
However, it isn't Claudius that got me thinking about estate planning, it was Augustus. Augustus was three emperors before Claudius, but he is featured prominently in the book. Augustus came to power in a violent time and managed to end up on top. One of Augustus' claims to the emperorship was that he was the adopted son of Caesar. The really cool part about Augustus' adoption was that it was a testamentary adoption. Yup, Caesar adopted Augustus in his will after his death at the hands of the senate. Et tu Brute?
Now, I haven't researched the issue, but I doubt that testamentary adoption is a thing in the U.S. My guess is in ancient times, adoption was necessary for inheritance. Today, not only is adoption not necessary for inheritance, I'm guessing it doesn't even play into anyone's decision to adopt. Blended families with stepchildren is almost the norm these days, and it's easy to include a stepchild in an estate plan. The key is planning.
If you leave your estate to your "children" and you don't define stepchildren as children, chances are good that the step kids won't see a dime. That may or may not be what you want. If your intent is to include stepchildren in your estate plan, you should mention them by name and specifically include them.
Over the years, I've drafted a number of family settlement agreements so that stepchildren could be included in an inheritance. In most of those cases the stepchildren weren't included because the testator considered them their kids. The problem is the law doesn't see it that way. If you fail to plan for stepchildren, chances are they won't be included.
I have met with enough blended families to know that parents often times don't make a distinction between children and stepchildren. However, there is a legal difference that needs to be addressed. So when you meet with the attorney, make sure that you tell them if stepchildren are involved so that they can advise you properly. Let the attorney know even if the Roman empire isn't at stake.