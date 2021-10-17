Estate Planning: Clearing title after the death of a joint owner

Q: If a dad and daughter own a home together as joint tenants and the father dies, is it necessary to remove his name from the deed? If yes, why and how do you remove the name?

A: Yes; it’s important to remove the name. The reason is simple; it has to be done to clear title.

When two people own a home as joint tenants with rights of survivorship and one of them dies, the survivor owns the whole (a fee simple interest) as a matter of law. However, there are still a few hurdles that have to be jumped to clear the title.

Although the survivor owns the home entirely at the moment of joint tenant’s death, the world has to be notified. If you fail to address the decedent’s name on the title, the rest of the world (or at least your corner of it) may not know it. Until you remove the name, it will be a cloud on the title.

The cloud will make it difficult to sell the home or mortgage the home. It could also be a window for the decedent’s creditors to lien it to collect a judgment. Until the name is removed, bad things can happen that wouldn’t be a problem if the name was removed.