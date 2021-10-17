Estate Planning: Clearing title after the death of a joint owner

Q: If a dad and daughter own a home together as joint tenants and the father dies, is it necessary to remove his name from the deed? If yes, why and how do you remove the name?
A: Yes; it’s important to remove the name. The reason is simple; it has to be done to clear title.
When two people own a home as joint tenants with rights of survivorship and one of them dies, the survivor owns the whole (a fee simple interest) as a matter of law. However, there are still a few hurdles that have to be jumped to clear the title.
Although the survivor owns the home entirely at the moment of joint tenant’s death, the world has to be notified. If you fail to address the decedent’s name on the title, the rest of the world (or at least your corner of it) may not know it. Until you remove the name, it will be a cloud on the title.
The cloud will make it difficult to sell the home or mortgage the home. It could also be a window for the decedent’s creditors to lien it to collect a judgment. Until the name is removed, bad things can happen that wouldn’t be a problem if the name was removed.
The way you remove the decedent’s name is to record a Surviving Joint Tenant Affidavit detailing the situation and why the name should be removed. In years past, some folks would record a death certificate and that was enough to notify the world, and the Auditor, that the survivor owned the home.
I was never a fan of recording a death certificate as a way of addressing the removal of the decedent’s name, although I still attached a copy of the death certificate to the affidavit. The affidavit contains relevant information that was not included in the death certificate. By including the relevant information, it would avoid issues down the road.
In addition, I like to record the affidavit sooner than later. The simple reason is the folks that are around now know the facts, and it’s easier to obtain the information necessary for the affidavit. Now don’t get me wrong, I’ve prepared countless affidavits long after the joint owners have died and the family is left to clean up the mess. It’s just easier when the folks in the know are around to deal with it.
If you own a home as joint tenants with your dad and he has passed, I suggest that you deal with it now. You don’t have to make a stop at the recorder’s office on your way to the funeral home, but don’t let it languish for too long. The sooner that you deal with it, the less likely it will become an issue. Remember my favorite pearl of estate planning wisdom; it’s easier (and cheaper) to avoid a problem than to solve it later.
