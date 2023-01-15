Estate Planning: Cohabitating adults

Q: As a common law couple, is there anything special that my spouse and I should do to make sure that we don’t have any issues upon one of our deaths?

A: First, let me clear up one misconception. Unless there has been a cataclysmic shift in Indiana law that I am not aware of, you are not a common law married couple. The reason is simple; Indiana doesn’t recognize common law marriage. I’m sure that some states do, but Indiana isn’t one of them.

Now I’m not questioning the commitment that you have made to each other, nor how you present yourselves to the world. However, from a legal standpoint, the two of you are non-married cohabitating adults.

Since you are not recognized as married under Indiana law, you do not have any of the protections that are afforded to married couples in Indiana. To obtain those spousal rights, you need to create them.

One way to create some rights would be to legally marry. If you obtain a valid marriage license and marry, you should be able to avail yourselves of the rights and privileges available to married couples.

Assuming that you don’t want to get married simply to obtain spousal rights in Indiana, some planning will be necessary.

First, remember that the Indiana intestate code provisions only apply to surviving spouses and blood relatives. As you are neither, you need to create those testamentary rights. To do this, you can of course use a testamentary device such as a will or a trust. You can also use beneficiary and joint tenancy designations to create survivorship rights.

Another concern should be the ability to be involved in each other’s medical decisions. As the two of you are unrelated, there are no rights to be involved in each other’s medical decisions. In other words, if one of you becomes seriously ill or injured, you do not have the right to be involved in medical decisions, or to even be in the room, for that matter. If you want to be involved in these types of decisions, make sure that you have it in writing.

Same things with final arrangements after a death. Unless you have created the authority to be involved or to make final arrangements, you may be completely excluded. Just think how painful that would be.

As an unmarried cohabiting couple, you need to create the rights to be involved in the other’s estate plan. It’s not difficult but planning is absolutely necessary. Call an attorney to discuss your situation and plan accordingly.