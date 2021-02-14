Estate Planning: Collections deserve special attention

Q: I have been collecting coins since I was a child. My collection has grown to be quite extensive and valuable. Is there anything special that I should do in my estate plan to address the collection?
A: Collections are treated as personal property in an estate plan. However, that is not to say that you need to treat it like all your other personal property.
I am a big fan of giving a lot of thought to the distribution of the personal property. Personal property consists of the things that we have accumulated in our lives. If you think hard about the things that you have accumulated, I guarantee that there are some treasures that you love. The fact that they may not have a great deal of value doesn’t lesson the fact that you love them.
In your case, you have a coin collection that you started when you were young. I assume that since you have continued to collect coins for most of your life, it’s something that you are passionate about. If that is in fact the case, don’t you want to leave the collection to someone that will treasure it as much as you do?
If you fail to plan for the collection, chances are it will be sold and the money will be distributed. If you don’t care that something that you collected over your lifetime is sold off, then don’t give it a lot of thought. However, if you want to make sure that the collection goes to someone that will continue the collection, then plan. It really comes down to that. Do you care what happens to the collection?
There are a couple of other things that you should keep in mind when dealing with collections. First, if you collect something unusual, leave as much information about it as you can. Coin collections aren’t usually difficult to value. However, if you collect Lithuanian ashtrays or something like that, any information that you leave about dealers or other collectors may help the personal representative value the collection and possibly lead to a potential market if it needs to be sold.
Also, if you collect art, provenance may be important. Provenance is essentially a history of ownership of the art and can also help in authenticating it. If you have provenance for your art work, make sure that it is kept in a safe but accessible location. It may come in handy.
If you don’t collect anything or if all you own is stuff, planning probably isn’t that important. However, if among your stuff are some treasures, plan for them. Make sure that your treasures will end up with someone who will love them as much as you do.
