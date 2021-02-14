Estate Planning: Collections deserve special attention

Q: I have been collecting coins since I was a child. My collection has grown to be quite extensive and valuable. Is there anything special that I should do in my estate plan to address the collection?

A: Collections are treated as personal property in an estate plan. However, that is not to say that you need to treat it like all your other personal property.

I am a big fan of giving a lot of thought to the distribution of the personal property. Personal property consists of the things that we have accumulated in our lives. If you think hard about the things that you have accumulated, I guarantee that there are some treasures that you love. The fact that they may not have a great deal of value doesn’t lesson the fact that you love them.

In your case, you have a coin collection that you started when you were young. I assume that since you have continued to collect coins for most of your life, it’s something that you are passionate about. If that is in fact the case, don’t you want to leave the collection to someone that will treasure it as much as you do?