Estate Planning: Common law couples

Q: My husband and I are a common law couple. We own our home as husband and wife and have listed each other on our bank accounts. Is there anything else we should do?

A: First, you identified your significant other as your husband and then indicated that you are a common law couple. That sounds to me like you are suggesting that the two of you have a common law marriage.

The suggestion that you are in common law marriage concerns me, as Indiana doesn’t recognize common law marriages. Although the two of you may refer to each other as “my spouse,” Indiana probably takes a different position on it.

This distinction is really important. Indiana, as do most states, bestows certain rights on a spouse. These rights include inheritance rights. If your marriage is not legally recognized, you don’t have those rights. If you want them, they will need to be created by executing an estate plan.

It sounds like the two of you have taken steps to establish a simple estate plan that includes each other. The fact that the two of you are listed as joint owners on your assets is a really good start, although I have concerns about you owning the home as husband and wife.

Married couples who own real estate together as husband and wife, husband and husband and wife and wife are known as tenants by the entireties and are granted certain protections that aren’t available to non-married couples. I’m not sure what happens to title if a non-married couple own property as husband and wife, but I’m pretty sure that they will not receive the same protections that tenants by the entireties receive. I think you should definitely look into that and change the title accordingly.

At the very least, I would suggest that you execute estate plans that include inheritance rights for each other. If you don’t include testamentary instructions, you won’t be included in each other’s probate estates.

Also, I strongly urge you to consider executing powers of attorney and health care representative designations. If you don’t have those, neither of you have a right to make decisions for the other for things like health care. In fact, you may be excluded from the hospital room since you have no authority to be there.

Unmarried couples have specific needs, and an estate plan is absolutely essential to protect them. You should run, don’t walk, to the attorney’s office to establish an estate plan. If you don’t do that, really bad things could happen.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

