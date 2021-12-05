Estate Planning: Compensating the trustee

I know this doesn’t offer a lot of guidance but I have good news for you: it likely won’t matter because it has been my experience that most children that are serving as successor trustee for a parent’s trust never take a fee.

I won’t say it never happens, because it sometimes does, but usually the work that children commit to their parent’s trust administration is never compensated. Kids often times feel it’s an honor to be named or perhaps it's their duty to the family. In any case, fees are usually not taken.

Occasionally parents want to make sure that the child or children wrapping up their affairs are compensated. To do this, they sometimes leave them a specific amount in the plan to make sure that they receive something for their efforts. However, you always run the risk that they won’t accept the distribution or that the insist on sharing it with the siblings. Although it’s not a perfect solution, it may be worth a try.

Unfortunately, there isn’t an easy answer for compensating a successor trustee especially when the trustee doesn’t want to be compensated. If you want to make sure that your successor trustee receives something for their services, talk to the attorney. The attorney may have some additional ideas on the subject.

