Q: If someone wanted to take a life estate in a piece of property, how do they do that? How do they give it up later if they no longer want it?

A: There are several different types of interest in real estate that a person can own. For example, if you have a complete and total ownership interest in real estate, you are said to have a fee simple interest in the property. Life estate is another type of interest a person can own that is less than a fee interest.

A life estate interest means that the person holding the interest, sometimes referred to as the life tenant, has an ownership interest that allows them to use and occupy the property during the term of their life. If you buy a home subject to a life estate interest, the life tenant can live in the home until they pass, at which time their life estate interest terminates.

There is a misconception that a life estate is somehow tied to the life tenant being able to occupy the property. This is incorrect. Just because a life tenant no longer occupies the property does not mean their life estate is extinguished. The life estate exists even if the life tenant no longer occupies the property by choice or necessity.

Life estates can be valued and sold. A person can buy the right to occupy a property for the term of the life tenant’s life. I’m not sure who would do that but it could be done.

Life estates are created utilizing deeds. One of the most common life estate situations involves a parent and children. In this situation, the parent conveys their home to their children retaining a life estate for themselves. This sort of transfer allows the parent to continue to occupy and enjoy the property while the children hold the remainder interest.

Life estates can be terminated in a couple of ways. The most common termination occurs when the life tenant passes away. By law, the life estate terminates when the life tenant dies. However, the remaindermen will still need to notify “the world” and clear the life estate interest by recording an affidavit.

Another method is for the life tenant to convey their interest to the remaindermen. Once the life estate interest is conveyed to the remaindermen, there is a merger of title and the life estate is extinguished.

Life estates aren’t as common as they once were but they can still be useful. However, it’s important to understand how they work. As they say, the devil is in the details. Before utilizing a life estate, talk to an attorney.